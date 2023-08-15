Soter Technologies Signs Partnership Agreement with Assek to Provide Vape Sensors to Canadian Schools

Devices with integrated LoRaWAN wireless support meet federal and provincial security mandates while offering vape detection and deterrence schools need

RONKONKOMA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Soter Technologies, a leading provider of innovative environmental sensor and software technologies, today announced it has signed a partnership agreement with Assek Technologie, a leader in intelligent building and indoor air quality solutions based in Quebec. Through this relationship, Assek will provide Soter's FlySense FS286L sensor equipped with an integrated LoRaWAN network communication radio to schools across Canada. Soter's vape detection systems are currently deployed in 25 countries and the company continues to lead the market in providing privacy-aware detection and alerting.

"Schools across Canada are working hard to mitigate the impact caused by vaping, and are seeking a flexible and reliable vape detection system that is effective, yet complies with security and privacy mandates," said Jessie Demers, director of sales and marketing at Assek. "Soter's FlySense solution has a stellar reputation for its unmatched connectivity options that allow coverage across campuses without requiring expensive infrastructure work. We are excited to partner with a market leader that consistently demonstrates its passion for improving student and faculty health and wellness through highly reliable real-time monitoring."

Guillaume Blais, Assek's president, noted his company's commitment to working with best-in-class partners. "We are highly selective in evaluating and selecting best-of-breed companies that share our philosophy that superior technology should deliver tangible benefits to our customers. Soter's strengths in engineering and track record for delivering top-of-the-line indoor air quality devices that work on multiple wireless services make them an ideal partner for Assek."

FlySense FS286L sensors detect the chemical signature of emissions from vaping pens, enabling automated alerting to appropriate personnel. The sensors also monitor ambient noise levels without invading privacy, allowing alerts to be sent when noise patterns change in ways indicative of conflict or bullying. The device utilizes a LoRaWAN radio and does not have any microphone or recording capability to ensure privacy.

"We are excited to join forces with Assek to help schools across Canada substantially reduce vaping activity and maintain a healthy, positive environment for students, faculty, and staff," said Derek Peterson, Soter's chief executive officer. "Assek has an excellent reputation for its hands-on, detail-oriented approach for satisfying customer needs. These are core values at Soter as well, which makes this partnership even more rewarding."

To learn more about FlySense FS286L and the full Soter lineup of health, safety, and security solutions, please visit www.sotertechnologies.com.

About Soter Technologies

Ronkonkoma, New York-based Soter Technologies is committed to protecting the health and wellbeing of students and the public with advanced technology and creative solutions. Using advanced sensor and software technology, Soter Technologies develops and delivers innovative solutions for environmental intelligence to make the world a safer place, from schools to enterprises to public spaces. Taking a holistic approach to safety and security, Soter provides technology tools to detect and deter without invading privacy. The company was founded as Digital Fly® in 2015 and was focused on social media awareness. Soter is the first in the world to introduce a vape and bullying detection and alert system for schools - FlySense® Vaping & Elevated Sound Detector. The company's technology has been embraced by schools across the United States and around the world. The Soter name is inspired by Greek mythology wherein Soter is the personification of safety, deliverance, and preservation from harm. For more information about the company, its services, and products visit: www.sotertechnologies.com .

About Assek Technologie

Assek Technologie is a Canadian-based SME specialized in innovative solutions for healthy buildings and their occupants. Assek has built a strong reputation in non-destructive building drying after water damage thanks to its advanced patented technology. Additionally, the company offers services for controlling and monitoring indoor air quality and detecting vaping in schools. Assek also specializes in integrating Internet of Things (IoT) devices for its clientele in smart commercial and institutional building management through its web platform, Assek IoT. Learn more at https://en.assek.com/

