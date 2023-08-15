Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.08.2023

WKN: A2H5Q9 | ISIN: SE0010442418 | Ticker-Symbol: 3B7
Frankfurt
15.08.23
11:45 Uhr
3,330 Euro
-0,110
-3,20 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
15.08.2023 | 14:34
115 Leser



Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Bahnhof AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (429/23)

On request of Bahnhof AB (publ), company registration number 556519-9493,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from August 17, 2023. 


The company has 77,565,130 B-shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:               BAHN B         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 77,565,130       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0010442418      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             296521         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556519-9493       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------

Classification

Code Name   
10  Technology
1010 Technology


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08-52800399.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
