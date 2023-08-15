Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Bahnhof AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (429/23)

On request of Bahnhof AB (publ), company registration number 556519-9493, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from August 17, 2023. The company has 77,565,130 B-shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: BAHN B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 77,565,130 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010442418 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 296521 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556519-9493 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name 10 Technology 1010 Technology This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08-52800399.