SCF Chain: SCF Financial Public Chain Singapore Launch Event: Innovation Driving the Future

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Singapore welcomed a remarkable fintech event as the SCF Financial Public Chain launch event took place grandly on August 13, 2023. This noteworthy occasion injected fresh vitality into the fintech sector, offering a rare platform for extensive investors, partners, and blockchain enthusiasts to exchange ideas.

At the SCF Financial Public Chain launch event, William Thompson delivered an engaging speech to attendees. They confidently shared the significant achievements since the launch of the public chain and its innovative applications in the financial realm. As a technology leader, the SCF Financial Public Chain has gained widespread favor among users due to its efficiency, security, and transparency. Simultaneously, the public chain demonstrated the exceptional capabilities of its technical team, successfully creating a public chain that stands at the forefront of the industry, infusing new vitality into the future development of the financial sector.





Importantly, the Singapore launch event announced the comprehensive rebranding of the SCF Financial Public Chain. The public chain will be officially renamed as Standard Cross Finance, abbreviated as SCF. This new name highlights the professionalism and leading position of the public chain in the financial domain, aiding in conveying its core values and positioning.





SCF Financial Public Chain provides a standardized model for cross-chain financial interaction, setting a new benchmark for the industry. Its advantages not only lie in technological innovation but also manifest in its diverse application scenarios. As a vital supporter of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), SCF Financial Public Chain offers users secure, efficient, and cost-effective financial services.





Moreover, the SCF Financial Public Chain inherently provides the foundational services and infrastructure for modern financial systems and future-oriented finance. These infrastructures are built upon the core technology of the public chain, serving as protocol and service layers for the SCF ecosystem. This includes eight major ecosystems:



1. FinSwap, a composable full-chain liquidity aggregation protocol, capable of fast processing of cross-chain transaction contracts.

2. FinSBT (Financial Soul Token), which can describe users' background, education, work income, consumption level, credit status, etc. by collecting and verifying information within a decentralized network.

3. FUSD (Native Stablecoin of the Public Chain), issued by the SCF Financial Public Chain, with projected annual yields ranging from 20% to 300%.

4. FinPay (Payment Application), a decentralized cross-border payment gateway based on the SCF public chain, primarily applied to payment settlements between cooperative banking systems.

5. FinBill (Cross-chain Financial Bill Trading Market), enabling decentralized financial bill transactions such as promissory notes, bills, and checks using the concepts of WEB3.0.

6. FinBOX (WEB3.0 Social Platform), a decentralized instant messaging + content social platform offering functions like linking wallets, purchasing, trading, and showcasing.

7. FinEX (Derivatives Exchange), providing various derivatives trading products including futures, options, and differential contracts. User digital assets will be stored in smart contracts to ensure security and transparency.

8. FinSOUL (Next-Gen GameFi), a titan-level innovative creation encompassing Co-creation AIGameFi, Programmable NFT, and Metaverse DeFi, yielding abundant SCF rewards within games and becoming the second life of SCF public chain users.



With the ongoing brand upgrade, the SCF Financial Public Chain will actively promote the perfection of its ecosystem and strive to create an outstanding community of developers and users. This effort will provide developers with abundant development tools and resources, and users with more convenient and secure trading experiences. These endeavors will not only enhance users' experiences but also establish a solid foundation for the sustainable development of the public chain.

To better showcase the company's essential information and future development plans, a special press conference for the SCF Financial Public Chain is scheduled to be held in New York in September 2023. At that time, they will personally answer the questions of people from all walks of life, and show SCF financial public chain listing information and development blueprint, and present more exciting content for participants.

The vigorous growth of the SCF Financial Public Chain holds profound significance for the fintech sector. It will not only accelerate the convergence of digital finance and artificial intelligence but also open wider doors of opportunity for global investors. As the SCF Financial Public Chain ecosystem gradually matures, people are filled with anticipation and confidence regarding its future potential. SCF also believes that with community support and engagement, the SCF Financial Public Chain will embrace a brighter future and become a brilliant star in the blockchain realm. Whether investors, partners, or observers, all will witness the splendid moment of the SCF Financial Public Chain at this grand event.

Contact:

Company: SCF Chain

Contact Person: Jo Connie

Email: Info@scfchain.io

Website: www.scfchain.io

Telephone: +1(628)258-1668

City: San Jose

Address: 18 South 2nd Street, San Jose, California, 95113, United States of America

SOURCE: SCF Chain

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774215/SCF-Financial-Public-Chain-Singapore-Launch-Event-Innovation-Driving-the-Future