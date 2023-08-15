Data Meaning Services Group Inc.: Data Meaning Partners With Axia Cooperative to Deliver Alation's Data Intelligence Platform to Public Agencies Nationwide

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Data Meaning Services Group Inc., a trusted leader in data strategy and data technology solutions, has joined forces with Axia Cooperative to deliver Alation's Data Intelligence Platform to public agencies nationwide through a new cooperative contract awarded by the City of Tucson.

As a participant in the Axia Cooperative Purchasing Program, public agencies can take advantage of this master agreement that has been publicly solicited and awarded through a lead agency process. Alation's Data Intelligence Platform enables everyone across an organization to easily find, understand, and trust the data they need for decision-making and to build a data culture. With its automatic indexing of data by source, Alation simplifies the process of locating trusted and relevant information, allowing the user to gather valuable knowledge about the data, while leveraging machine learning to continually improve human understanding.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Axia Cooperative to deliver Alation's Data Intelligence Platform to public agencies nationwide. This new cooperative contract represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower public sector organizations with cutting-edge data technology solutions. With Alation, agencies can seamlessly collaborate, making data discovery and utilization more efficient, ultimately leading to better-informed decision-making and improved service delivery to their constituents," said Quyen Nguyen, Data Meaning's Director of Public Sector & Operations.

Data Meaning, a Certified Minority-Owned Small Business, is an end-to-end data strategy and data technology implementation firm specializing in data analytics solutions, tools & platforms for large private and public sector clients. For more than 20 years, our management team and consultants have implemented disruptive business intelligence solutions and made bold moves to drive profound organizational transformations in the following areas:

Department of Defense: Provided the Department of Defense with ongoing enablement and training for self-service analytics in a secure environment with coursework and working sessions ranging from basic ETL (extract, transform, load) to prescriptive analytics.

Built a model to determine the most efficient way to allocate emergency response vehicles while maintaining disaster response capabilities. Emergency Response: Assisted EMS (Emergency Medical Services) in various departments across diverse projects ranging from clinical, cost management, operations, patient records, and population health.

Assisted EMS (Emergency Medical Services) in various departments across diverse projects ranging from clinical, cost management, operations, patient records, and population health. IoT: Deployed state-wide analytics application which integrated real-time traffic data to track user behavior.

"Our collaboration with Data Meaning and Axia Cooperative will enable government organizations to harness the full potential of their data, foster a data-driven culture and empower their teams with the knowledge they need to drive impactful outcomes," said Scott Woestman, Vice President, Federal, Alation. "By leveraging Alation's innovative technology, agencies can unlock the true value of their data assets and accelerate their journey towards digital transformation and data-driven decision-making."

With Alation's Data Intelligence Platform offered by Data Meaning, public agencies can fully capitalize on the valuable support in streamlining their operations and realizing significant cost savings. Contact publicsector@datameaning.com to learn more about how this offering can benefit your agency.

