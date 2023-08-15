Leasecake Promotes Former JLL Technologies Executive to CEO, Accelerating Rapid Growth and Brand Expansion

Scott Williamson brings operational experience with 35 years in the software and real estate markets to lead company

WINTER PARK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Leasecake, a leading provider of lease management and lease accounting solutions for the restaurant and retail industries, announced today a strategic leadership transition. Scott Williamson is promoted to CEO from his role as COO during the past year. The company's founder, Taj Adhav, having grown Leasecake from an award-winning startup to a venture-backed SaaS company, continues the planned expansion of the company's growth strategy in his new role as Chief Brand Officer.



Scott Williamson, CEO, Leasecake

Recruited from JLL, Williamson brings operational experience with 35 years in the software and real estate markets, during which he grew ValuD into the largest IBM real estate management software solution, resulting in its purchase by JLL. A ground-floor entrepreneur with a seasoning of mid- and large-sized companies, Scott has led companies through periods of rapid expansion, driving value to customers, employees, and shareholders.

"I'm honored to accept the CEO role at Leasecake, and Taj and I are energized to leverage each other's strengths in this next stage of growth. His intuition and vision are focused on growing Leasecake's brand in the market while creating even more powerful solutions to solve the critical challenges of the restaurant and service-based retail industries," Williamson said. "As we continue to grow, Leasecake's customer-centric philosophy will remain the cornerstone of success, and our shared vision ensures that we continue to transform the market with efficient and scalable solutions that exceed our customers' expectations."

Founded in 2017, Leasecake invented a new market by focusing on the needs of tenant operators to manage all location-critical events, which become more complex as tenants grow. Today, Leasecake is the on-demand system of record for franchise and retail location operators to focus on what matters when it matters, and was recently awarded the 2023 PropTech Breakthrough Award for Overall Lease Management Company of the Year.

With Leasecake experiencing significant expansion across its product portfolio and market reach, this evolution of the company is setting the stage for future growth, fostering efficiency, transparency, and optimized management for commercial business operators.

"The market continues to tell us we give back time to our customers so they can focus on growing their real estate portfolios without the need to become real estate experts. Leasecake's evolution is a testament to our commitment to innovation, ease of use, and team collaboration," said Taj Adhav, Founder and outgoing CEO. "I am confident that Scott's growth stage and operational expertise will propel Leasecake into its next chapter and beyond."

By moving Williamson into the day-to-day leadership of Leasecake, Adhav in his new role as Chief Brand Officer will leverage his skills to increase awareness of Leasecake's brand in the market and help solve the challenges of the restaurant and service-based retail industries optimizing one of the most important assets in any portfolio -- their locations.

With this strategic evolution of the company, Leasecake will continue to focus on innovation and helping companies open and operate more locations easier and more efficiently. As the company makes this transition, its commitment to providing exceptional service to its customers remains unwavering.

Contact Information:

Michel Benjamin

VP Marketing

michel@leasecake.com

SOURCE: Leasecake

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774054/Leasecake-Promotes-Former-JLL-Technologies-Executive-to-CEO-Accelerating-Rapid-Growth-and-Brand-Expansion