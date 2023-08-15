Peloton Consulting Group Joins NetSuite Alliance Partner Program

Leading technology consulting firm launches ERP cloud practice with NetSuite to support growing customer demand.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Peloton Consulting Group announced that it has joined the Oracle NetSuite Alliance Partner Program. With NetSuite, Peloton Consulting Group will be able to take advantage of the industry-leading cloud ERP suite to help its customers improve operational efficiency and create new revenue opportunities.





Peloton Consulting Group Logo

"As a NetSuite Alliance partner, we are excited to help our customers leverage NetSuite to drive efficiency, accelerate growth, and leverage real-time analytics," said Guy F. Daniello, CEO and founder of Peloton Consulting Group. "Our partnership with NetSuite enhances our ability to serve mid-sized customers and strengthens our extensive expertise in ERP and EPM."

By joining the NetSuite Alliance Partner Program, Peloton Consulting Group will be able to leverage its domain and product expertise in its core industries of retail, professional services, high-tech, media and publishing, CPG, manufacturing, energy, and financial services to deliver value-added solutions and services to its customers. In addition, Peloton Consulting Group will be able to help mutual customers achieve the benefits of NetSuite faster.

Peloton Consulting Group joins a diverse community of NetSuite Alliance Partners that offer a range of services and complementary solutions to accelerate client success. As part of this program, Peloton Consulting Group is also joining the NetSuite SuiteLife initiative, which helps accelerate partner onboarding, provides multiple layers of engagement and support, and access to NetSuite best practices.

"We are pleased to welcome Peloton Consulting Group to our Alliance Partner Program and SuiteLife initiative," said Craig West, group vice president of channel sales and alliances, Oracle NetSuite. "Peloton Consulting Group is an expert in its field and has a deep and unique understanding of our solutions, enabling customers to get even more value from NetSuite."

About the NetSuite Alliance Partner Program

The NetSuite Alliance Partner Program offers outstanding growth opportunities for global and regional systems integrators, finance and business advisory firms, and technology consulting providers. With NetSuite, partners can rapidly grow their client base and increase revenue with current customers by enabling their customers to automate business management processes and giving them the visibility, control and agility to adapt and thrive.

About Peloton Consulting Group

Peloton Consulting Group has the vision and connected global capabilities to help organizations envision, implement, and realize the benefits of digital transformation. Our team has the best practices, knowledge, industry expertise, and know-how. We make digital transformation a reality by leveraging Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Customer Experience (CX), Enterprise Change Management, Analytics, and Data Management for the cloud. Through connected capabilities, we bring people, processes, and technology together. We help organizations go further faster. That is the Peloton way! www.pelotongroup.com

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

