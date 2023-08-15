Dermadry Laboratories Inc.: Dermadry Launches 5th Annual Hyperhidrosis Scholarship: $2,000 Cash Prize for Students With Excessive Sweating

Dermadry is back with its fifth annual edition of the Dermadry Hyperhidrosis Scholarship. The contest is open to students who suffer from hyperhidrosis, a medical condition characterized by excessive sweating that affects approximately 1 in 20 people worldwide. The student with the most compelling story will win a $2,000 Cash Prize.

Hyperhidrosis can have a significant impact on a person's quality of life, affecting their confidence, social interactions, and overall well-being. Dermadry is committed to raising awareness about this condition and supporting those who are affected by it.

"We are thrilled to launch the fifth edition of the Dermadry Hyperhidrosis Scholarship," said Mathieu Mireault, co-founder of Dermadry. "Our goal is to provide financial assistance to students who are dealing with hyperhidrosis, helping them pursue their educational dreams without the burden of excessive sweating holding them back."

To apply for the scholarship, students are asked to record themselves discussing their experience with hyperhidrosis and how it impacts their studies and everyday life. The application form can be found at this link. Submissions close on Aug. 20 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. The scholarship is open to students worldwide who are currently enrolled in a post-secondary educational program.

The winner of the scholarship will receive a prestigious 1st Prize of $2,000 USD. Additionally, there are other enticing rewards to be won, including a 2nd Prize of $1,000 USD and a 3rd Prize of $500 USD. The top 3 winners will also each receive a Dermadry Total, a hyperhidrosis treatment device. As a special incentive, the seven runner-ups will each receive a Dermadry Total to help them during their academic journey.

But that's not all. Dermadry wants to reward every applicant. Each participant will receive an exclusive discount code, granting them a remarkable 70% reduction on their Dermadry order.

A panel of experts from Dermadry will select 10 finalists from the submissions. Five finalists' entries will be chosen by members of the Dermadry team, and the remaining five will be determined by public voting on Dermadry's social media platforms.

Dermadry is excited to support students with hyperhidrosis through its annual scholarship program. By providing financial assistance and raising awareness about this condition, Dermadry hopes to empower students to pursue their educational goals without the limitations of excessive sweating.

About Dermadry: Dermadry is a leading provider of hyperhidrosis treatment solutions. Our innovative iontophoresis machine helps individuals suffering from excessive sweating find relief and regain their confidence. With a commitment to raising awareness and supporting those affected by hyperhidrosis, Dermadry continues to make a positive impact in the lives of many.

