CubiCasa Joins the RE/MAX Approved Supplier Program, Empowering 50,000 RE/MAX Agents with Digital Floor Plans

CubiCasa's Suite of Floor Plan Creation Tools Now Available to RE/MAX Agents Across the United States

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / CubiCasa , a leading global real estate software company, has joined the RE/MAX® Approved Supplier program. This strategic alliance will bring CubiCasa's user-friendly floor plan creation tools to more than 50,000 agents in the United States. RE/MAX is a global real estate franchisor with over 140,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories.

CubiCasa equips agents with powerful resources to thrive in today's ever-evolving real estate landscape. With the vision of elevating the quality and transparency of information on real estate listings, becoming an approved supplier with RE/MAX marks a significant milestone in expanding its mission to bring a floor plan to every listing in the U.S.

"CubiCasa is thrilled to join forces with RE/MAX in empowering the RE/MAX network with the essential tools to excel in their business," said Jeff Allen , President of CubiCasa. "Our mission of making floor plans an integral part of every listing aligns perfectly with RE/MAX's commitment to offering the best possible service to its network of agents."

RE/MAX broker/owners and their agents will enjoy CubiCasa benefits provided via the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program, including free trial periods to create floor plans with no costs, and access to an extensive directory of real estate photographers who are already utilizing CubiCasa's platform.

Madeline Hammer, Executive Director at RE/MAX, shared their enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to welcome CubiCasa to the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program and to offer its user-friendly technology to the RE/MAX network. CubiCasa will enable agents to seamlessly incorporate floor plans into their offerings, enhancing the buying and selling experience"

This announcement follows CubiCasa's most recent success in expanding its Multiple Listing Service (MLS) Partnership Program, with an impressive array of MLS organizations already onboard since the program's launch in December. MLS partners receive unique benefits, and RE/MAX agents in those MLSs will receive multiple elevated benefits through CubiCasa.

The CubiCasa app, featuring its state-of-the-art floor plan scanning tools, is available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store. To learn more about CubiCasa, please visit https://www.cubi.casa/ .

About CubiCasa

Headquartered in Oulu, Finland, CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on the App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa's technology is used in 172 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate. Learn more at https://www.cubi.casa.

About RE/MAX:

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com . For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com .

