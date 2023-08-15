St. George's University Announces New Partnership with Simmons University

TRUE BLUE, GRENADA, and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / Aug 15, 2023 / St. George's University has launched a new admissions partnership with Simmons University that will grant qualified Simmons students expedited entry into the St. George's University Schools of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine.

"St. George's is thrilled to partner with Simmons to expand access to medical and veterinary education," said Dr. Marios Loukas, Dean of St. George's University School of Medicine . "Simmons University has been educating top-notch graduates for nearly 125 years. We're delighted to welcome a new generation of Simmons alumni to St. George's in the years to come."

The partnership creates "4+4" programs that provide qualified Simmons students who have completed four years of pre-medical or pre-veterinary coursework admission to a four-year program at the St. George's School of Medicine or School of Veterinary Medicine.

Admission to St. George's School of Medicine or School of Veterinary Medicine requires candidates to maintain a strong undergraduate GPA and score competitively on relevant entrance exams. Applicants for the School of Veterinary Medicine's 4+4 program are also encouraged to have a minimum of 500 hours of animal experience alongside a veterinarian or animal care professional.

Students enrolled in the School of Medicine may complete their first two years of study in Grenada or spend their first year at Northumbria University in the United Kingdom and their second year in Grenada. Medical students complete their final two years in clinical rotations at affiliated hospitals in the United States and the United Kingdom.

School of Medicine students who participate in the 4+4 program receive a $10,000 scholarship from St. George's distributed over their four years of study and are eligible for additional scholarships and grants.

Veterinary students enrolled in the 4+4 program complete three years of study in Grenada and their final clinical year at affiliated schools in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands.

"Our new partnership with St. George's advances the mission of Simmons University by providing our students the unique opportunity to pursue advanced studies in medicine or veterinary science with a global lens," said Simmons University Provost Russell Pinizzotto. "We are proud to team up with St. George's to educate the next generation of doctors and veterinarians."

###



About St. George University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 28,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). For more information, visit www.sgu.edu .



About Simmons University

Located in the heart of Boston, Simmons is a respected private university offering more than 50 majors and programs for undergraduate women and graduate programs open to all on campus, in blended formats, or entirely online in nursing and health sciences, liberal arts, business, communications, social work, public health, and library and information science. Founded in 1899, Simmons has established a model of higher education that other colleges and universities are only recently beginning to adapt: the combination of education for leadership in high-demand professional fields with the intellectual foundation of the liberal arts. The result is a Simmons graduate prepared not only to work, but to lead in professional, civic, and personal life - a vision of empowerment that Simmons calls preparation for life's work. For more information, visit www.simmons.edu . Follow Simmons on Twitter at @SimmonsUniv , and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/school/simmons-university/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alden Iaconis

alden@keybridge.biz

(202) 516-6593

SOURCE: St. George's University

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774125/St-Georges-University-Announces-New-Partnership-with-Simmons-University