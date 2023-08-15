Alexandria, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2023) - Mscoco Hair, a leading brand in virgin human hair, has launched two new products that offer glueless and breathable wigs for customers who want natural and comfortable hairstyles. The new products are Airy Cap Glueless Straight HD Wig and Pre-bleached Glueless Straight HD Lace Front Wig.



Airy Cap Glueless Straight HD Wig

This product is for customers who want a wig without glue or extra work. The wig has a pre-cut HD lace that matches the skin and an airy cap that lets the scalp breathe. The wig is easy to wear and go, and it has a straight hairstyle with 180% density. Customers can choose different lengths.

Pre-bleached Glueless Straight HD Lace Front Wig

This product is another option for customers who want a glueless wig with a natural hairline. The wig has pre-bleached invisible knots that make the hair look realistic and a HD lace that is soft and strong. The wig also has a straight hairstyle with natural black color and 180% density. Customers can select different sizes and lengths.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new products that offer glueless and breathable wigs for our customers," said Jack Wang, the CEO of Mscoco Hair.

"We know how important it is to have natural and comfortable hair styles that suit your personality and lifestyle. Our new products are made with top quality 100% human hair and HD lace that blend seamlessly with your skin. We hope you will love them as much as we do," Wang added.

About Mscoco Hair

Mscoco Hair is one of the top manufacturers of hair products in China, founded in 2005. The company focuses on top quality 100% human hair productions such as hair weaving, closure, frontal, lace wig and etc. The products have been sold to the USA, Europe, and Africa with good reputations and feedback. Mscoco Hair's concept is "Natural is more comfortable, Quality is the first". Mscoco Hair aims to provide people with more comfortable and top-quality hair products.

For more information, please visit the company's website at: https://www.mscocohair.com/.

