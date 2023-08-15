Working together to prevent further access to criminal imagery of children

SS8 Networks, a leader in Lawful and Location Intelligence and Monitoring center platforms, today announced their partnership with the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) to help expand the effort to remove online child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The partnership will allow IWF's Hash List to be included in SS8's Intellego XT solution used by Law Enforcement Agencies around the world.

The IWF analysts leverage a powerful tool called IntelliGrade to automatically create unique and enriched hashes (digital fingerprints) for child sexual abuse images they discover. The compiled Hash List is then provided to companies, law enforcement agencies and governments who cooperatively work to block and remove the criminal content.

Due to the partnership with IWF, SS8 will be including the Hash List in its Intellego XT product. Intellego XT is an advanced monitoring and analytics platform used by law enforcement agencies to ingest, analyze, and visualize large amounts of data associated with a criminal investigation. During their investigations, agents may discover the presence of CSAM on a criminal's device. With the included Hash List, the investigators will be notified of the image's assigned hash and can take action to have the image removed from its hosting site.

"At SS8, our goal is to help make societies safer and it is our commitment to provide law enforcement with the intelligence they need to fight crime," said Dr. Keith Bhatia, CEO of SS8 Networks. "SS8 is proud to partner with IWF and we feel it is important we share this service with as many investigators as possible to further our mutual efforts to remove child sexual abuse images at the source and help protect the survivors of these heinous crimes."

"The partnership with SS8 is another example of how the IWF works with the tech industry and other organisations to help stop the distribution of horrific child sexual abuse imagery online," said Susie Hargreaves OBE, Chief Executive of the IWF. "SS8 shares in our vision to remove this criminal content and we are pleased that our dynamic Hash List will be made available to their law enforcement clients."

About SS8 Networks

As a leader in Lawful and Location Intelligence, SS8 helps make societies safer. Our commitment is to extract, analyze, and visualize critical intelligence to give law enforcement, intelligence agencies, and emergency services real-time insights that help save lives. Our high-performance solutions also enable communication service providers to efficiently achieve regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.SS8.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About IWF

The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) is a UK-based charity working globally to find and remove child sexual abuse imagery from the internet. Established in 1996, the organization's dedicated analysts scour the internet to identify child sexual abuse material and then work internationally with technology companies and law enforcement to ensure those materials are removed. The IWF also provides services and datasets for tech companies to help prevent the distribution of this criminal material.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230815418487/en/

Contacts:

Press

SS8 Networks, Inc.

DeAnn Baker, VP Marketing

+1-408-944-0250

info@ss8.com

Internet Watch Foundation

Cat McShane

+44 (0)7572 783 227

media@iwf.org.uk