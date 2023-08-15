New Scam Alert Technology Helps Prevent iPhone and iPad Users from Clicking on Malicious Links Distributed via Calendar Invites and SMS/MMS Messages

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today launched an advanced security feature for iOS users, Scam Alert. The new technology protects users from phishing scams delivered through SMS/MMS messages and calendar invites. Layered on top of existing protection in Bitdefender Mobile Security for iOS, Scam Alert proactively identifies attacks and prevents them from reaching the mobile user providing iPhone and iPad users complete, layered protection.

Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting Apple operating systems dispelling a common myth that little or no security protection is required. According to the FTC's Consumer Sentinel Network, 2022 saw a staggering $330 million in losses attributed to text scams. This figure represents a significant increase, being more than twice the reported losses in 2021 and nearly five times the losses reported in 2019.

Scam Alert closes this security gap by identifying potentially malicious links in real-time sent by text message or calendar invites. The links are verified as malicious through correlation with Bitdefender global threat intelligence. If found malicious, the message is sent automatically to the 'Junk' folder. If it is a calendar invite, users can simply delete it. In both cases, steps are initiated to prevent further communication with the source of the threat.

"Threat actors are incredibly resourceful at leveraging social engineering efforts to steal money or personal information," said Ciprian Istrate, senior vice president of operations, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender. "Phishing attacks using text messaging and calendar events continue to increase globally, yet there are few options for protecting iOS devices and cybercriminals are capitalizing. Scam Alert is a powerful added layer of security that stops attackers in their tracks giving consumers peace of mind as they navigate their digital lifestyle."

Key Features and Benefits

With Bitdefender Mobile Security for iOS, consumers will now benefit from:

Advanced scam protection and prevention Bitdefender Mobile Security for iOS includes Web Protection technology, that filters traffic from all apps and alerts users when they attempt to access malicious links. Web Protection works with Scam Alert, a calendar scanner, and message filter to help ensure the security of financial, identity, and other personal data.

Privacy and Identity protection Bitdefender Mobile Security for iOS incorporates account breach monitoring capabilities and a virtual private network (VPN), effectively preserving user identity and security of sensitive data while online.

Powerful security scanner Easily check your iPhone and iPad security to detect and fix misconfigurations that might expose them to threats and scan your devices to achieve optimal security and privacy settings.

Availability

Bitdefender Mobile Security for iOS with Scam Alert is available now for existing customers at no extra cost. For more information or to purchase visit Bitdefender or Apple App Store.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

