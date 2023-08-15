Mobile-first challenger bank in Southeast Europe is recognized for disruption and innovation in "Data to Decision" category

Provenir, a global leader in data and AI-powered risk decisioning software, today congratulated Chief Credit Officer Costin Mincovici of tbi bank for being named a Constellation Research 2023 SuperNova Awards finalist in the "Data to Decisions" category.

The Constellation SuperNova Awards recognize individuals and teams who are prioritizing disruptive technology and transforming their organizations with digital initiatives. SuperNova Award winners are determined by a combination of public voting and SuperNova judges' input. Winners are announced live at the 2023 Supernova Awards Gala Oct. 25 at Constellation's Connected Enterprise (CCE).

SuperNova awards voting is open to the public through Sept. 1 on the Constellation website. View and vote for Costin Mincovici and tbi bank's entry here: https://www.constellationr.com/node/25106/vote/application/view/1025.

tbi bank is a mobile-first challenger bank in Southeast Europe, operating in Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, Germany, and Lithuania. Via digital channels and trusted partnerships with nearly 20,000 merchant locations, tbi serves 2 million clients and issued 550,000 loans in 2022. Its business model and customer-focused approach has made it one of the most profitable and efficient banks in the region.

Leveraging Provenir's AI-Powered and Data Decisioning platform, tbi bank is able to automate decisioning processes and quickly implement changes via use of a dynamic low-code platform. tbi bank can also offer clients credit decisions in real time at scale, with a decisioning engine that is efficiently managed with only three full-time employees for the three markets tbi operates in.

By providing faster and more accurate lending decisions, tbi can provide customers with the best experience while reducing risk. The bank has achieved significant market differentiation by offering the speed and convenience consumers require while more easily tailoring lending products and terms to meet the specific needs of customers.

The bank can also now perform underwriting quickly and at scale, enabling capacity growth from less than 500,000 credit applications to 7 million applications annually for a 1,400 percent improvement. It's also improved efficiency with the ability to implement changes in minutes, thanks to the use of low-code functionality. Customer experience has also improved through tailored offerings and streamlined credit approvals and can confidently manage compliance operations, with the ability to adapt very quickly to updates and implement needed changes quickly, for best-practice compliance and governance.

"We congratulate Costin and tbi bank on being named a SuperNova award finalist, having been distinguished for innovation in the Data to Decisions category," said Provenir's Frode Berg, Managing Director, Europe. "Provenir is very proud to play a supporting role in tbi bank's automated decisioning processes leveraging a cohesive risk ecosystem of decisioning, data and AI that enable smarter decisions across the entire customer lifecycle."

"Savvy digital leaders from all industries have made the move from digital channels to digital business models. Despite a high level of uncertainty, rampant inflation, rising interest rates, uncertain inventory and a massive labor shortage, this year's SuperNova Award winners have made a significant impact to their businesses," said R "Ray" Wang, founder and CEO of Constellation Research. "The lessons learned from these organizations provide a strong template and great inspiration for other leaders looking to pave the way in their organizations."

