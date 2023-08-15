Anonos highlighted as a leading vendor in seven Gartner 2023 Hype Cycle reports for its synthetic data capabilities.

Anonos, a global innovator in data privacy, security, and enablement, has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in the following 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle reports for its synthetic data capabilities:

Artificial Intelligence

Data Science and Machine Learning

Privacy

Data Security

Healthcare Data, Analytics and AI

Communications and Service Provider Operations

Public Safety and Law Enforcement

Gartner Hype Cycle reports track breakthrough technologies poised to revolutionize industries, granting CIOs insights for strategic planning. This year's Hype Cycle reports repeatedly highlighted synthetic data, noting its potential to tackle challenges in data monetization, analytics, and platform evaluation, with an emphasis on AI development.

According to Gartner, "A major problem with AI development today is the burden involved in obtaining real-world data and labeling it. This time-consuming and expensive task can be remedied with synthetic data. Additionally, for specific use-cases like training models for autonomous vehicles, collecting real data for 100% coverage of edge cases is practically impossible. Furthermore, synthetic data can be generated without personally identifiable information (PII) or protected health information (PHI), making it a valuable technology for privacy preservation."

Synthetic data's ability to enhance privacy in machine learning (ML) model training by protecting personal data, reducing ML development costs and time, and amplifying ML efficiency with richer training data uniquely positions this technology as a catalyst for privacy-conscious AI development.

"Anonos' inclusion in Gartner's Hype Cycle reports this year underscores the intense interest in and the increasing maturity of synthetic data technology as predicted by Gartner. In our eyes, it emphasizes its transformative potential to catalyze AI development and revolutionize data-driven industries while ensuring privacy. We look forward to continuing to help organizations innovate with synthetic data," says Mark Little, Chief Data Strategist Head of Engineering at Anonos.

Anonos has been recognized in over twenty Gartner publications. Gartner designated Anonos as a Cool Vendor in both Privacy Management (2018) and Privacy Preservation in Analytics (2019). Additionally, Anonos was acknowledged in the 2023 Market Guide for AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management and featured in more than ten Gartner Hype Cycle reports from 2018 to 2022. Statice GmbH, acquired by Anonos in Q4 2022, was highlighted in Gartner's 2022 "Emerging Tech: Top Use Cases for Tabular Synthetic Data" and was featured in sixteen Gartner resources.

About Anonos

Anonos® is a data privacy and security innovator, providing enterprise software that mitigates risk and maximizes data utility and value. Its globally patented, award-winning Data Embassy® platform uses a unique combination of state-of-the-art data privacy tools to transform sensitive assets into Variant Twins®: non-identifiable, up to 100% accurate variations of source data engineered for specific use cases to support the desired business outcomes. Because precise technical controls are embedded within them and continuously enforced, Variant Twins can travel anywhere across departments, outside the enterprise, and around the globe. With Data Embassy, organizations have full-spectrum, universal data protection to increase cloud utilization, improve cybersecurity, and power lawful analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data sharing initiatives for faster speed to insights. Anonos. Data without the drama. Learn more by visiting anonos.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

