Dienstag, 15.08.2023
Hier exakt jetzt rein? Transformation zeichnet sich ab: Wiederholung einer 500-%-Rallye?
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
15.08.23
15:47 Uhr
122,80 Euro
-0,85
-0,69 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,85123,1015:49
122,70123,2015:49
ACCESSWIRE
15.08.2023 | 15:26
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yum! Brands: KFC Cuts Carbon Footprint Further With 64th Solar-Powered Store

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Yum! Brands

Originally published on Manila Standard

KFC Philippines solidified its billing as an eco-friendly energy user quick-service restaurant (QSR) in the country as its number of stores with solar panel-mounted rooftops already reached 64.

Continue reading here.

Yum! Brands, Tuesday, August 15, 2023, Press release picture

Photo Courtesy of Manila Standard

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774264/KFC-Cuts-Carbon-Footprint-Further-With-64th-Solar-Powered-Store

