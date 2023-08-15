Hunden Partners Hires Tourism Pioneer Romy Snyder as Executive Vice President

Snyder Brings a Legacy of Hospitality Expertise to the Growing Real Estate Consultancy

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Hunden Partners (Hunden), a full-service, national real estate advisory practice, has welcomed former President and CEO of the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau (WDVCB) Romy Snyder as Executive Vice President. In her nearly 30 years with the bureau, Snyder built WDVCB into a force of economic impact for local tourism. Hunden is expanding its bench of senior leadership to enhance its consulting services breadth amidst rapid growth. In addition to Snyder, Hunden recently brought on real estate development professional Steve Haemmerle as Executive Vice President.





"Romy Snyder is a true pioneer in tourism and hospitality. She was instrumental in shaping the local Wisconsin Dells landscape into a sought-after destination for year-round travel, sports, waterpark, and convention business, and led the WDVCB to become an economic growth engine for the state," says Hunden President and CEO Rob Hunden. "We're honored that she's joining our executive team at Hunden to help our clients understand the value of placemaking and product development. She's passionate about creating compelling destinations and has the experience to inspire others to lead similar efforts around North America."

Through Snyder's leadership at WDVCB, coupled with innovative and significant development investments, the Wisconsin Dells area nearly quadrupled its estimated direct visitor spending from roughly $348 million in 1995 when she took the helm to $1.3 billion in 2022. This transformed the Wisconsin Dells area from a seasonal to a year-round destination, in what was a game-changer for the industry. Hunden's industry leadership in placemaking spans destination real estate in all geographic categories from the largest U.S. cities to up-and-coming small towns. Snyder's experience helping grow a small Midwest city into a national destination adds new depth to the consulting services Hunden provides.

"I had an amazing run at WDVCB, and couldn't be more proud of my time there," says Snyder. "I'm thrilled to enter this new phase of my career with the leadership team at Hunden and have the opportunity to provide a wide range of clients with advisory services and insights based on my years of experience."

Snyder's experience also includes five years at the Wisconsin Department of Tourism and time as an instructor in Fundamentals of Destination Management at Madison Area Technical College. She holds a bachelor's degree and an MBA from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

