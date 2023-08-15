Chilean Cobalt Corp. Announces Appointment of New Directors to the Board

Geraldine Barnuevo and Fiona Clouder to Join the Chilean Cobalt Corp. Board

Jeremy McCann to Step Down from the Board and Continue as Chief Operating Officer

BERWYN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Chilean Cobalt Corp. (the "Company" or "C3") (OTCQB:COBA) is pleased to announce the appointment of two new Directors to its Board: Geraldine Barnuevo, an environmental and sustainability strategist professional; and Fiona Clouder, an experienced diplomat and business professional with a career focus on Latin America, combined with a background in science and innovation.

These two Board appointments further strengthen C3's commitment to responsibility and sustainability, and also bring cross-Atlantic diplomatic experience to the Company.

About Geraldine Barnuevo

Geraldine Barnuevo is an Environmental and Sustainability strategist professional with more than 20 years of experience in the automotive and aerospace industry. Ms. Barnuevo has been the Vice president of Operational Sustainability at GE Aerospace since 2022. In this role, Ms. Barnuevo leads GE Aerospace's operational sustainability and energy strategies including sustainability reporting readiness. Prior to her role at GE Aerospace from 2008 to 2022, Ms. Barnuevo worked at General Motors ("GM") in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility in several geographic regions. At GM, Ms. Barnuevo led GM's sustainability strategy and initiatives in the areas of sustainability reporting, stakeholder engagement, corporate goals monitoring and strategies focusing on reducing environmental and social impact as well as improving organizational performance.

Ms. Barnuevo holds a Bachelor's degree in Environmental Engineering from Universidad International SEK in Quito, Ecuador, a Master's degree in Environmental Engineering from University of Illinois and a Master's in Business Administration from Oakland University.

About Fiona Clouder

Fiona Clouder has wide experience across Latin America, both as a diplomat and now through her work in the private sector. Ms. Clouder was the UK's Ambassador to Chile from 2014 to 2018; and then Regional Ambassador, Latin America and Caribbean, COP26, from 2020-2022, driving diplomatic engagement, at the top of governments and business, for a Net Zero world. She is also a Distinguished Fellow of RUSI (Royal United Services Institute). She previously led the FCO (Foreign & Commonwealth Office, now FCDO) strategy on Latin America (the Canning Agenda). Ms. Clouder joined the FCO in 2001, from the Research Councils (now UKRI) to build and lead the global Science and Innovation Network (UKSIN). Now working in the private sector, including with The Ambassador Partnership, Ms. Clouder continues to focus on Latin America, business links and government relations. She is particularly interested in the interface of mining, energy, and environment issues.

Jeremy McCann to Continue as Chief Operating Officer

Jeremy McCann has stepped down from the Board of Directors, a position he has held since the formation of C3 in December 2017. Mr. McCann will continue in his role as C3's Chief Operating Officer, a role in which he has also served since December 2017.

About Chilean Cobalt Corp.

Chilean Cobalt Corp. ("C3") is a US-based critical minerals exploration and development company focused on the La Cobaltera cobalt-copper project, located in Chile's San Juan mining district, one of the world's few known primary cobalt districts. C3 has a deliberate focus on building a dynamic and sustainable business with an emphasis on applying leading environmental stewardship, social engagement, and corporate governance practices to its strategy.

