ChiroFusion Recognized as Best Ease of Use Chiropractic EHR Software by Capterra

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / ChiroFusion announced today that Capterra, the world's leading software discovery and reviews platform, has recognized ChiroFusion as the Best Ease of Use Chiropractic EHR software platform. Ease of use is a fundamental concept that describes how easily users can utilize a product. The engineering team at ChiroFusion continues to dedicate significant time and resources to optimize ease of use while maximizing functionality. This ongoing investment has established ChiroFusion as one of the most user-friendly practice management platforms to learn and use.

"We deeply value our engaged and vocal user community that openly shares their experiences," said Damon Cozamanis D.C., President of ChiroFusion. "User reviews offer valuable insights to potential buyers of our chiropractic practice management solution, and their constructive feedback drives our innovation. This recognition from Capterra is particularly meaningful as it is based on genuine user ratings. There is no better measure of success."

Within Capterra, a repository of over 300,000 verified user reviews spanning 400+ software categories exists. The "Best" badges distill these reviews to honor the top-rated products within each category, assisting users in evaluating software options and facilitating well-informed purchasing decisions. ChiroFusion was also named a Top Performer in the 2022 Chiropractic Software Shortlist by Capterra.

With over 560 reviewers giving ChiroFusion an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, the following comments about ChiroFusion were shared:

"The system is easy to learn, set up, and use. The SOAP notes are very quick to complete. The scheduler is fast and intuitive. I wish we had switched to ChiroFusion years ago!" - Alana B., Office Manager

"Onboarding new patients is extremely simple for us using the digital intake forms and demographic prompts." - Eliza S., Front Desk Staff

"We've found ChiroFusion easy to learn and use. Support is readily available whenever we have a question." - Katsia R., Chiropractic Billing Specialist

About ChiroFusion

ChiroFusion has developed an acclaimed practice management software that empowers chiropractors to optimize office efficiency and financial performance. Known for its intuitive and clear interface, ChiroFusion offers an unmatched array of features, including online patient scheduling and payment, appointment reminders, digital intake forms, compliant SOAP notes, and comprehensive billing and revenue management - all seamlessly integrated within a single web-based software solution.

In 2016, ChiroFusion was named to the Inc 500 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, achieving 1,545% growth over a three-year period. For more information about ChiroFusion, visit www.chirofusionsoftware.com.

Contact Information

Damon Cozamanis, D.C.

President / CEO

sales@chirofusionsoftware.com

(877) 210-3230

