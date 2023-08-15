PMY is pleased to announce the expansion of its consulting and design firm, WJHW, to meet increasing global demand for its market leading expertise. This strategic investment reflects the company's continued commitment to technology design across major stadium, infrastructure and all sectors in their portfolio.

Led by President, René Garza, the expansion of WJHW will see the elevation of infrastructure strategy and design expert, Kym Shilton to the role of Senior Vice President, International for WJHW with WJHW Principal, Charles Adkinson's role transforming to Senior Vice President, Sports Development in support of the expanded portfolio globally. The leadership team will be supported by strategic and technical personnel throughout the EMEA and APAC markets.

"Our decision to accelerate the expansion of WJHW into international markets is testament to the dedication, work ethic, and expertise of the team," said Paul Yeomans, CEO of PMY. "Since joining the group, WJHW has exceeded all our expectations and continues to deliver world-class outcomes for major stadia and infrastructure in the US. We look forward to sharing this expertise into other global markets under the leadership of Rene, Kym, and Charles."

WJHW will replicate its client focused structure in each region as a part of PMY Group, whilst being actively overseen by its Dallas design leads. This regional framework will foster seamless communication, collaboration, and coordination across projects and opportunities in different markets, and ensure the best of US design is customized to suit local market needs.

PMY's swift expansion strategy reflects the teamwork, innovation, and dedication inherent to WJHW since its inception. As the company embraces this new phase, it extends gratitude to its founders and all employees who have contributed to its remarkable success and growth.

We're excited to expand WJHW's design services globally through PMY Group. Our dedicated team has tirelessly supported the US market and anticipates showcasing our expertise worldwide," said René Garza, President of WJHW. "Kym Shilton, our SVP International, brings a unique blend of expertise in infrastructure development, program and design management, with significant global experience delivering major projects across Europe, APAC, and EMEA. We're eager to have her lead our international expansion alongside Charles Adkinson, Head of Sport Development and SVP. With this team, I'm confident we'll replicate our US successes across the globe."

