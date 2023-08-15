Syndigo Bolsters Executive Leadership Team

Derek Dean joins Industry-leading SaaS commerce data management, syndication, and analytics provider as President, Americas; Vishal Arora promoted to Chief Technology Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndigo, an Atlanta-based leading SaaS commerce data management provider, and a portfolio company of Summit Partners and The Jordan Company, today announced several executive appointments that expand the company's Leadership Team. Derek Dean has been named President, Americas, responsible for revenue operations, and Vishal Arora has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer.

Derek Dean joins Syndigo from Evercommerce, a leading service commerce platform that offers integrated SaaS and tech-enabled service solutions, where he was SVP, Sales and Customer Success. During his tenure there, he helped to significantly scale the company organically while also successfully integrating multiple acquisitions. This included consolidating the go-to-market operations of nine acquired businesses into one horizontal platform business, that grew revenue by 60% over two years.

"I am truly pleased to have Derek join the executive team at Syndigo," said CEO Simon Angove. "He has a strong record of accomplishment driving double-digit revenue growth, both organically and through successfully integrating acquisitions. Derek's proven skills and experience are important as we scale Syndigo in our next chapter of growth."

Dean began his career with the business analytics arm of Dutch conglomerate RELX, where he rapidly ascended to roles of increasing responsibility, including inside sales, enterprise sales, and account management, ultimately serving as a P&L leader with oversight of a team of 150. During his tenure, Derek established SaaS go-to-market operations for newly acquired businesses while transitioning traditional print businesses globally. During his 20+ year career, Dean has led several large sales teams through organizational growth and expansion, culminating in the integration of the high-performing sales and customer success organization at Evercommerce.

In a related move, Vishal Arora was promoted to the position of Chief Technology Officer, responsible for all Syndigo technology roadmap strategy and implementation globally, including integration of acquisitions, platform migrations, and enabling continued scalability and innovation. Arora was previously SVP, Engineering at Syndigo, where he led the company's software engineering teams. Before joining Syndigo in 2021, he held senior leadership roles at software development companies Perforce and Entrust, leading global and North America engineering teams. He also led product management and development teams for PLM business at PTC.

Both Dean and Arora join a growing Executive team. In January 2023, Syndigo named Simon Angove its new CEO, followed by the additions of Ryan Peisel as Chief Financial Officer, from First Advantage, and Justin Anovick as Chief Product Officer, from Optimizely.

"We have accomplished an incredible amount in the first half of 2023, accelerating product innovation, strengthening our go-to-market organization, and transforming the customer experience across the entire commerce data journey," commented Angove. "With our expanded leadership team and highly talented staff I am excited for the opportunities to bring even more innovation and services to our customers and the marketplace."

About Syndigo

Syndigo powers modern commerce by enabling the continual flow of data and content throughout the entire commerce ecosystem. With industry-leading data management, syndication, and analytics, combined with the largest two-sided network for content distribution, we deliver accurate information that improves decision-making and accelerates sales on every shelf.

Syndigo serves more than 12,000 manufacturers, and 1,750 retailers and distributors globally across key industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, oil & gas, and healthcare. For more information, visit www.syndigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Summit Partners

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment firm that is currently managing more than $23 billion in capital dedicated to growth equity, fixed income and public equity opportunities. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and has invested in more than 500 companies in technology, healthcare and other growth industries. These companies have completed more than 160 public equity offerings, and more than 200 have been acquired through strategic mergers and sales. Summit has partnered with more than two dozen companies across the e-commerce and consumer landscape, including Brooklinen, Klaviyo, Philz Coffee, Quay Eyewear, Reverb.com, Sezane, TinyPrints, VeriShip, MercuryGate, and vente-privee.com. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and invests in companies around the world. For more information, please see www.summitpartners.com or follow on LinkedIn.

About The Jordan Company

TJC (www.thejordancompany.com), founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that has managed funds with original capital commitments in excess of $11 billion since 1987 and a 38-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including Industrials, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare & Consumer, and Telecom, Technology & Utilities. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, TJC also has an office in Chicago.

