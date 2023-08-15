Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual August Micro-Cap Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day August Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, August 16-17, 2023. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

*All Times EST Wednesday, August 16, 2023 (Day 1) 8:30-9:00 Ohmyhome Ltd. (OMH) Hookipa Pharma Inc. (HOOK) ***** 9:15-9:45 Loop Industries (LOOP) Zomedica Inc (ZOM) LEE Enterprises, Inc. (LEE) 10:00-10:30 Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV) DLH Holdings (DLHC) T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) 10:45-11:15 Near Intelligence (NIR) Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) 11:30-12:00 IDACORP, Inc (IDA) Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Citizens, Inc. (CIA) 12:15-12:45 Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Personalis (PSNL) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) 1:00-1:30 Ideal Power (IPWR) Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) GEE Group (JOB) 1:45-2:15 Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA) Rocky Mountain Chocolate (RMCF) 2:30-3:00 Innovative Solutions & Support (ISSC) Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (HILS) Super League Gaming, Inc (SLGG) 3:15-3:45 Unisys Corporation (UIS) Markforged (MKFG) CaliberCos Inc. (CWD) 4:00-4:30 Sonim Technologies (SONM) KLX Energy Services Holdings (KLXE) Comstock Inc (LODE) 1x1s Only (16th) DevvStream Inc. (DSTRF) Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. (HOFV) Paysign, Inc. (PAYS) ***** ***** *****

*All Times EST Thursday, August 17, 2023 (Day 2) 8:30-9:00 ***** AGBA Group (AGBA) ***** 9:15-9:45 MtronPTI (MPTI) The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX) Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) 10:00-10:30 CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ) LifeMD (LFMD) Mistras Group (MG) 10:45-11:15 Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (LUCY) CareCloud (CCLD) Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) 11:30-12:00 Shapeways (SHPW) Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) Landsea Homes (LSEA) 12:15-12:45 ***** Modular Medical (MODD) Sidus Space (SIDU) 1:00-1:30 Daktronics (DAKT) Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Terran Orbital (LLAP) 1:45-2:15 SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Xcel Brands (XELB) SYLA Technologies (SYT) 2:30-3:00 Intellicheck (IDN) Alpha Teknova, Inc. (TKNO) ClearOne, Inc. (CLRO) 3:15-3:45 AudioEye Inc (AEYE) Quince Therapeutics (QNCX) Astra Space (ASTR) 4:00-4:30 Iteris, Inc. (ITI) ***** ARC Document Solutions (ARC) 1x1s Only (17th) Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. (HOFV) Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) Paysign, Inc. (PAYS) Tennant Company (TNC) ***** *****

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed a sister company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the nearly 25 years of experience Sidoti had as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 160 equities of which around 40 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Event's benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with 1,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

