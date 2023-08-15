Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.08.2023
Hier exakt jetzt rein? Transformation zeichnet sich ab: Wiederholung einer 500-%-Rallye?
WKN: 857977 | ISIN: JP3814800003
10.08.23
17:10 Uhr
16,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
SUBARU CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
SUBARU CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
15.08.2023 | 16:26
119 Leser
Subaru of America: VIDEO: Subaru Loves Learning: Helping Schools and Students in Need

Watch video: Subaru Loves Learning: Helping schools and students in need.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Subaru believes that all students deserve an equal and fair opportunity at a quality education. That's why we are continuing our partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org to support students at high needs schools, nationwide. Through the Subaru Loves Learning® initiative, Subaru and our retailers are adopting classrooms in our communities, providing teachers with funding to purchase much needed school supplies and resources to help their students thrive in the classroom. We are proud to have supported more than 470,000 students nationwide so far, as the largest corporate supporter to AdoptAClassroom.org.

To learn more about Subaru Loves Learning® visit Subaru.com/learning.

Subaru of America, Tuesday, August 15, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774287/VIDEO-Subaru-Loves-Learning-Helping-Schools-and-Students-in-Need

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
