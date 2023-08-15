EQS-News: PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Conference

PlusPlus Capital reports unaudited Q2 2023 results - Invitation to earnings call on 17 August 2023



15.08.2023 / 16:40 CET/CEST







PlusPlus Capital reports unaudited Q2 2023 results

Invitation to earnings call on 17 August 2023



Tallinn, Estonia, 15 August 2023. PlusPlus Capital ("PPC"), a leading pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management group, has published its unaudited Q2 2023 results. Eurobond covenant ratios were in line with terms and conditions.



The full Q2 report is available on the Company's website at:

https://pluspluscapital.eu/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/



Earnings Call:

PlusPlus Capital cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings call with the Management on 17 August 2023, 10.30 CEST.

The Management Board will comment on the Q2 2023 results by means of a webcast presentation. The earnings call will be held in English and will be recorded.

Please register in time to participate in the earnings call at:

PlusPlus Capital - Earnings Call Q2 2023 .



Contact:

PlusPlus Capital

Kaarel Raik, Member of the Management Board

Email: kaarel.raik@plusplus.ee

Phone: +372 56 606 148



About PlusPlus Capital:

PlusPlus is a pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management company with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The Company acquires overdue loans and other non-performing exposures from financial institutions and non-financial sector merchants. With its core competence in handling claims against private individuals, PlusPlus prefers diversified portfolios balanced by geography, portfolio type, and other metrics.

Since its inception in 2010, PlusPlus has bought over 117 thousand claims with nominal value of approximately EUR 289 million as at 31 December 2022. The Company offers its clients affordable recovery solutions and aims to avoid litigious scenarios. In doing so, PlusPlus pursues win-win solutions that allow sellers to focus on their core business, provide affordable solutions for borrowers, and ensure adequate returns for investors.

PlusPlus is a transparent and socially responsible company set to assist people in resolving problems connected with their insufficient solvency. The ambition of PlusPlus is to increase its market share and further strengthen its position as a leading player in its regional market.

pluspluscapital.eu

