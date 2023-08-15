New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2023) - The prestigious Miss Chinese Beauty Pageant reached a momentous milestone with its 20th edition, culminating in a captivating grand finale at the Mohegan Sun Convention Center on July 29, 2023. Ms. Faye Liu was crowned the deserving winner of the coveted title, and Ms. Rose Zhang claimed the honorable position of first runner-up.

Image: From Left - Rose Zhang, Faye Liu, and Kang Lai



Founded by Mr. Eric Yuen, Mr. Jason Kong, and Mr. William Yip, this remarkable pageant continues to serve as prestigious platform for selecting New York City's representative for the acclaimed Miss Chinese International beauty pageant, held annually in Hong Kong.

Mr. Eric Yuen, the visionary founder, expressed profound pride in the pageant's evolution over two decades, asserting that the Miss Chinese Beauty Pageant transcends mere beauty, empowering young women to shine as inspirations and drivers of positive change in society.

Image: A Glorious Gathering of Miss Chinese Beauty Pageant Winners Commemorating the 20th Anniversary



Jason Sun, the co-founder of the Sunshine Box Media Group, expressed his delight in sponsoring the event for the second consecutive year. He extended warm congratulations to Ms. Faye Liu for her remarkable victory, stating, "Being part of this event as a sponsor and presenting the award of Miss Photogenic, who also happens to be this year's winner, has been an incredible experience. I wish her the best of luck as she represents New York in the upcoming Miss Chinese International pageant in Hong Kong."

Final Results of the 2023 Miss Chinese Beauty Pageant:

Winner: Faye Liu

First Runner-up: Rose Zhang

Second Runner-up: Kang Lai

Miss Photogenic: Faye Liu

Miss Congeniality: Candice Liang

Miss Internet Popularity: Wanting Zhang

Miss Fitness: Rose Zhang

Miss QiPao: Rose Zhang

Best In Evening Gown: Kang Lai

Miss Best Talent: Kang Lai

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Mr. Jason Sun

America Time Media

Email: PR@AmericaTimeMedia.com

