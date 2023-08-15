Tectonic Gold Plc - Statement re Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15

15 August 2023

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Directorate Change

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jonathan Robbeson to the Board of Directors. Mr Robbeson is an experienced geologist and mining engineer with international gold exploration, development, mining and refining expertise; including on the ground experience in Ghana. Jonathan replaces Dennis Edmonds who has retired from the Board.

Mr. Robbeson has extensive experience working with major mining companies in Africa and Australia. He has been a senior executive in the Tectonic team since its inception and with the Company's recently announced strategy to partner on the development of a large gold portfolio in Ghana, he brings a depth of operational expertise to his new Executive Director role. He has advanced qualifications in both geology and mining engineering and is a recognised specialist in resource delineation and mine development.

Jonathan started his career with Rand Refinery in South Africa, one of the largest gold refineries in the world, before he went on to become a geologist on Anglogold Ashanti's African operations. He then joined Perilya, a major Australian mining group, where he was a lead in the project development team which had the task of opening up new and restarting old mines, and evaluating M&A projects for acquisition and further investment. In addition to his work with Tectonic, Jonathan is the technical lead and COO of Agripower Australia Limited, a major private equity backed mining, industrial minerals and fertiliser business where Jonathan led mine development and processing plant construction.

Mr Robbeson is a Fellow of the AusIMM (CP) and a Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He holds a B.Sc. (Hons) from Rhodes University and a Master's degree in Economic Geology (UTAS), a Master of Mining Engineering (UNSW) and an Executive MBA (AGSM). He is currently the Vice-Chair of the Sydney branch of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the peak industry body for professionals in the Australian resources sector. He is also actively involved with the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies where he sits on the Policy Advisory Committee. Mr Robbeson is also a mentor for WimNet, the Women in Mining Network within AusIMM, where he was recently a finalist in the International Mentor of the Year awards.

Mr. Brett Boynton, Managing Director - Tectonic Gold Plc

"On behalf of the team, I would like to thank Dennis for his support over the last three years and his efforts in the partnership with Kazera. We look forward to seeing it come into production under his leadership.

We are very fortunate to have Jon's skill and experience coming onto the Board as we enter Ghana and I am really looking forward to working with him on the opportunities we have coming through the pipeline. Jon has a strong commitment to "giving back" to the industry and it has been a key factor in Tectonic securing the role for the technology transfer component of the program we are working up on the Ghana assets."

Disclosures required pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the Aquis Access Rules for Companies

The names of all companies and partnerships of which Mr. Jonathan Robbeson has been a director or partner at any time in the previous five years are set out below:

Current directorships or partnerships: Previous directorships or partnerships: SymAudire Pty Ltd Deep Blue Minerals Pty Ltd. Robbowicz Holdings Pty Ltd. Rocky River Resources Pty Ltd. Whale Head Minerals Pty Ltd.



Mr Jonathan Robbeson holds 3,604,935 ordinary shares in Tectonic Gold.

Save as set out in this announcement, there are no further details to be disclosed under to Rule 4.9 of the Aquis Access Rules for Companies in respect of Mr Jonathan Robbeson.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

