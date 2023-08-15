Pathify / Path Education Inc.: Pathify Honored on 2023 Inc. 5000 List

This award affirms a strong first half of the year for the company, with several notable growth milestones achieved.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Pathify - the only centralized user experience hub for higher ed - is officially a member of the highly selective annual Inc. 5000 list, which features the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.









Pathify secured an impressive premiere ranking of 579, solidifying its position among the leading education companies in the country and placing within the top 12% of all honorees.

This achievement puts Pathify among previous notable tech company winners Microsoft, Facebook and Intuit. Within the education space, fellow recent winners have included Guild, Mentor Collective and Honorlock.

Pathify fills the massive user experience void at the center of the higher education digital ecosystem, delivering a personalized user experience unifying technology, content, communications and people. Offering highly personalized experiences for users at every point in their journey, the Engagement Hub encourages system-agnostic integrations, collaborative social groups, personalized tasks and multi-channel communication with full web/mobile parity.

"Earning this award is a huge honor and really captures all the hard work our entire team has put in, especially over the past year," said Chase Williams, CEO and Co-Founder of Pathify. "I look forward to celebrating this success with everyone, including sharing it out with our wider partner community that has supported us on this journey."

Inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list adds yet another milestone to a list of achievements for Pathify in the last year, including surpassing one million global unique all-time users, reaching over 100 global customers and doubling revenue.

About Pathify

Obsessed with making great technology while developing incredible long-term relationships with customers, Pathify remains hyper-focused on creating stellar experiences across the entire student lifecycle - from prospect to alumni. Delivering cloud-based, integration-friendly software designed to drive engagement, Pathify pushes personalized information, content, and resources to the right people, at the right time - on any device. Led by former higher ed executives, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders, the team at Pathify focuses every day on the values Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique and Care. Learn more at pathify.com.

