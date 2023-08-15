ITM Power says it has restructured its business to shift its focus from hydrogen refueling to PEM electrolysis tech, while Stahlwerk Thüringen and gas network operator Ferngas have agreed to connect the Unterwellenborn steel mill in Germany to a hydrogen network by 2027.ITM Power has agreed to work with Friem to develop a standard power supply unit design for ITM Power's 2 MW plug-and-play electrolysis container. Dennis Schulz, the CEO of ITM Power, said the move complements the UK-based company's experience with PEM electrolysis. In addition, ITM Power said it has signed a non-binding deal ...

