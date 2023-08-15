Apple's stock has been a rock until now. But since the latest quarterly figures, the company has failed as the locomotive of the Nasdaq. Is it worth buying the latest dip or should investors stay away?

Apple: Stay away for a long time?

Apple ($179.46 | AAPL) is the world's most valuable company. The iPhone is still a cash machine par excellence, along with its derivative products. Accordingly, Apple was the first company ever to reach a stock market valuation of more than $3 billion. That is significantly more than the value of all companies of the DAX or the CAC40 combined. At the end of July, the share reached its all-time high of more than $196. But then Apple published the figures for the quarter, which disappointed. Apple showed weak growth and obviously some investors felt compelled to take profits. After all, the share has gained more than 50 percent since the beginning of the year.

Apple: Share with fans

There have been setbacks like this time and again over the past ten years. But there are now increasing signs that the hype surrounding the share could be over. No question: Apple remains a top company. And many investors hold the stock - similar to Tesla - because they are also fans of the products. ...

