Solver, Inc: Velosio Named Top Solver Cloud Volume Partner & Top Cloud Migration Partner

Velosio Takes Home Two Top Solver Awards for 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Solver, an award-winning global leader in cloud-based Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, including Budgeting, Forecasting, Reporting, Consolidations, and Dashboard solutions for mid-market ERPs, today announced that Velosio has been named Solver's 2022 Top Cloud Volume Partner and Top Cloud Migration Partner.

Top Solver Cloud Volume Partner Award

Velosio has received this award for remarkable performance in closing new cloud deals.

The Top Solver Cloud Volume Partner Award recognizes a Solver partner for their remarkable performance in terms of new cloud deals sold. The Top Cloud Migration Partner Award is given to the Solver Partner that has migrated the most customers from on-premises to the Solver Cloud.

"Thank you for a great partnership," said Eric Forgo, Director - Data Platform Services, Velosio. "Solver and the Solver Community provide constant collaboration as we support our customers along their cloud journey. We have good success in terms of deployment and our customers certainly see the value in the Solver Suite and Solver Cloud."

The 2022 awards for Top Solver Cloud Volume Partner and Top Cloud Migration Partner are two of six partner awards that will be presented at this year's Solver Ascend conference, happening August 14-17 in San Diego.

"Through strong collaboration, the team at Velosio has helped their clients modernize the Office of Finance with the most cloud migrations and new cloud deals of any Solver partner," said Terry Ginley, Vice President of Partnership Development, Solver. "Velosio has consistently delivered outstanding service and solution levels to their clients, and these awards recognize that dedication."

About Solver

Founded in 1996, Solver has won countless awards for its Corporate Performance Management solution that delivers FP&A solutions to meet midsize business needs. The CPM solution provider has been repeatedly named a CPM Leader by G2. Solver integrates with leading ERPs and is sold through our global offices and worldwide network of partners. Please visit www.solverglobal.com or contact info@solverglobal.com to learn more.

