Pray.com Ranks as #1 Faith-Based Media Company on Inc. 5000 List for 2023

World's #1 app for daily prayer and faith-based content recognized by Inc. as one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Top Media Company in Calif.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Inc. revealed today that Pray.com ranks #1 in its market on the 2023 Inc. 5000, as well as #3 in the media industry, #27 in the state and #116 overall on its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Under Armour and Microsoft are among the household name brands that first gained national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It's the tens of millions of individuals who've turned to PRAY that have made this honor possible. On behalf of our incredible team, we want to thank them for trusting us to help them make prayer a priority in their life," said Pray.com CEO and Founder Steve Gatena. "Not only is this a reflection of the passion of our customers and the diligence of our team, but it speaks to the power of our mission to grow faith, cultivate community, and leave a legacy of helping others."

With its inspiring growth rate, Pray.com is making significant strides in the realms of private business and ministry. Inc. also awarded PRAY with the Best in Business Award for 2022 and recognized the organization as a Best Workplaces Honoree in 2023. "Being recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. is not just an accolade, it's a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team, the trust of our clients, and our commitment to innovation," said Pray.com co-founder and CFO Michael Lynn. "As a founder, I've always believed in our mission to grow faith & cultivate community, and this acknowledgment reinforces our belief that we're on the right path. We're not just growing in numbers; we're growing in our passion to make a difference and our drive to achieve even greater milestones in the years to come."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. "It's thanks to the amazing team we have been blessed to hire over these past few years that we have been able to make an impact economically and spiritually to our community," said Pray.com co-founder and CTO Ryan Beck.

Pray.com co-founder and head of strategic relationships Matthew Potter acknowledges how the company's commitment to its vision and its partnerships has contributed to its rapid growth. "This achievement fuels our passion to continue innovating, uplifting, and transforming - one prayerful moment at a time," he said. "At Pray.com, we've not only embraced this journey but also paved the path for pastors to reach millions of people and join in the journey with us. Our team has made a commitment to amplify inspiration, deepen connections, and empower lives. As our team celebrates, we envision an even brighter future, where technology can empower faith, fostering a world where hope finds its voice and touches every soul."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

About Pray.com

Founded in 2016 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, Pray.com is the world's No. 1 app for daily prayer and Bible based audio content. Reaching more than 12 million people world-wide through its mobile app and website, it is the easiest way to incorporate prayer into your daily life. Pray.com provides encouragement and inspiration through daily devotionals, Pastor podcasts, and Bedtime Bible Stories. Pray.com founders are Steve Gatena, Mike Lynn, Ryan Beck and Matthew Potter. See https://alarryross.com/pray-com for more information.

About the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent. Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Its proprietary Inc. 500 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

