Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. Announces Passing of Johannes Kingma

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. ("Asia Green" or the "Company") (CSE:ASIA) announces the passing of Mr. Johannes Kingma, a director and one of founders as well as the past Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Kingma passed away unexpectedly in Calgary on August 8, 2023 after a short illness.

Mr. Kingma was a visionary in terms of Asia Green's early development, as it was he who saw the potential for hemp production in the Asian market. Accordingly, he was instrumental in the Company's initial structuring and guided the process of incorporation and listing, and participated extensively in the financial and technical establishment of the Company. The Board of Directors extends its deepest sympathies to Mr. Kingma's family and friends, and commits to pursuing the business objectives that he put in place.

In commenting on the untimely passing of Mr. Kingma, David Pinkman, CEO, stated: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of our director and friend. This is a significant loss for us as Jo was an important member of our board and a key figure in what we have accomplished at Asia Green. More importantly and, on a personal note, Jo was a long-time friend whose intelligence and wit inspired me and many others to achieve as much as possible in the business world. He was a wonderful person. We offer our sincerest condolences to his family and friends".

About Asia Green:

Asia Green is an early stage international bio-technology company focused on the development, evaluation, testing, application and, ultimately, supply to the market of proprietary organic hybridization technology and certain products derived from that technology. The core approach of the business is centred on the planting, growth and harvesting of new and valuable strains of hemp and related crops in commercial quantities under the terms of license agreements with InPlanta Biotechnology Inc., Swysh Inc. and Pathway Rx Inc.

For further information, contact:

David Pinkman

Chief Executive Officer

(403) 863-6034

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that any product produced pursuant to the terms of its license agreements has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronovirus), migraine conditions or any other medical condition at this time.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Asia Green Biotechnology Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774356/Asia-Green-Biotechnology-Corp-Announces-Passing-of-Johannes-Kingma