London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2023) - Confirmed C-Suite attendance from: Lloyds, Fenchurch General, Peel Mutual, APOLLO, Zensurance, Nova Mutual and more!

In response to unprecedent disruption within the Canadian insurance community, Reuters Events is gathering Canada's most senior insurance execs from the country's major carriers for The Future of Insurance Canada (Sheraton Centre Toronto, November 15 - 16).

For the 8th year in a row, thought leaders driving the industries evolution will meet to share insight, case studies, and best practises to equip attendees with the knowledge to overcome daily profit margin pressures.

Check out who is attending FOICanada in the latest brochure and attendee snapshot to see who you could be learning from

The event for any insurance exec looking to optimize tech deployment, enhance customer retention, and nurture growth by turning headwinds into headway. A snapshot of the truly world-class attendance link below.

Chief Executive Officer, Lloyds Canada

Head of Commercial & Specialty Insurance, Everest Insurance Company of Canada

Chief Executive Officer, Fenchurch General Insurance Company

Chief Executive Officer & President, Peel Mutual Insurance Company

Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Zensurance

Chief Executive Officer , First Arce Insurance

Chief Operating Officer, Nova Mutual Insurance

Chief Underwriting Officer, APOLLO Insurance

…. And many more!

Download the latest brochure and attendee snapshot here

This is Canada's most senior and influential insurance event, check out the attendee snapshot to see why.

Tom Robinson Project Director

Telephone: +44 20 3197 8549

tom.robinson2@thomsonreuters.com

Location: London, UK

Newsfile on behalf of Reuters Events

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177290