Deltek Announces Speaker Lineup and Sponsors for Deltek ProjectCon 2023

This year's annual user conference will feature Heather McGowan, Duncan Wardle and Deltek CEO Mike Corkery as keynote speakers

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has announced the lineup of speakers and sponsors for Deltek ProjectCon 2023. Deltek ProjectCon is the largest conference for project-based businesses, where thousands of Deltek customers, partners and experts will gather for networking opportunities, discussions of industry best practices, inspirational keynotes, and education on Deltek solutions and services. This year's event will be held from October 16-18 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando.

Keynote Speakers include Heather E. McGowan, Duncan Wardle and Mike Corkery

Deltek ProjectCon will kick off on Monday, October 16, with Deltek President & CEO Mike Corkery taking the stage for a fireside chat with Heather E. McGowan, Forbes contributor, author and future-of-work strategist. They will discuss Deltek's business strategy, the next phase of work, and how Deltek is uniquely positioned to help customers succeed. Brian Daniell, Deltek's Chief Customer Officer, will also reveal the winners of the 16th annual Most Valuable Project (MVP) Awards.

On Tuesday, October 17, Deltek's Chief Product Officer Warren Linscott and Chief Technology Officer Dinakar Hituvalli will share how Deltek is investing in emerging technologies to make its solutions easier to use, helping customers achieve even greater business efficiency and productivity, no matter the company size or scope of the project.

Deltek ProjectCon will wrap up on Wednesday, October 18, with an inspiring keynote address from Duncan Wardle, the innovation and creativity leader known for his remarkable work at Imagineering, Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar and Disney Parks. Duncan will delve into the culture of innovation, offering attendees invaluable tools to foster creative thinking and to help them build a work environment that nurtures innovation and brings creative ideas to life.

"I'm excited to connect with all of the attendees at Deltek ProjectCon," said Duncan Wardle. "The world is changing so fast, and technology companies like Deltek are working to help businesses keep up with those changes. I'm looking forward to providing the Deltek ProjectCon audience with tools to continue innovating and help them stay ahead, take smart risks and leverage what makes each attendee unique."

"We're proud to be gathering Deltek Project Nation once again," said Mike Corkery. "We are looking forward to celebrating and connecting with our customers, partners and our entire ecosystem, and this year we are thrilled to welcome Duncan Wardle and Heather E. McGowan to join us on the main stage. Attendees will have a multitude of opportunities to learn and network with thousands of others from around the world. ProjectCon 2023 wouldn't be possible without our incredible partners and sponsors, and we're grateful for their support."

In addition to the speaker lineup, more than 25 sponsors will join Deltek at the Gaylord Palms "XPO" exposition space, where attendees can connect with Deltek experts, conference sponsors and fellow attendees and get hands-on with live demos, see partner solutions in action and more. This year's Diamond and Platinum sponsors include Baker Tilly, Kinetek Consulting and PCI.

"Baker Tilly is proud to be the Diamond sponsor for this year's Deltek ProjectCon, continuing our 20-year strategic alliance with Deltek," said Peter Lauria, partner and leader of Baker Tilly's GovCon Technology practice. "Baker Tilly helps Deltek organizations of all sizes protect and enhance their value, and Deltek ProjectCon is a terrific opportunity to connect and build relationships. We're looking forward to it."

To learn more about Deltek ProjectCon and to register for the conference, visit DeltekProjectCon.com.

