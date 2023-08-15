Victoria, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2023) - This autumn, Bitget turns five. From Mid-August to September, Bitget will be hosting a number of campaigns and events to celebrate this special moment with the Bitget community, partners, and users. In this way, Bitget wants to show appreciation of users trust and support with the BitgetTurns5 microsite.

Visit the BitgetTurns5 today. Among all the celebration activities, here are four highlighted activities for users:

KCGI 2023: Aug 18 - Oct 30

The King's Cup Global Invitational (KCGl) trading tournament is back. Join spot, futures, and copy trading competitions, and compete with other top traders.

Bitget Smart Awards: Aug 23 - Sep 1

Discover and gain valuable insights from top traders and successful investors of the year. Support and learn from elite traders.

Bitget EmpowerX Summit: Sep 12

Meet leading innovators, builders, and game changers of the crypto industry in Bitget's inaugural summit in Singapore.

Bitget Collect2Earn: Sep 12 - Sep 26

Complete tasks to collect as many as Bitget Milestone Cards.

Empowering every trade, five years and counting. These five years have been a testament to the company's mission of building simple yet powerful tools and empowering individuals to embrace the future of finance. The company looks forward to seeing users at the celebration, aiming to achieve more together in the future.

