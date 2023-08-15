Millennium Trust Company: Millennium Trust Announces Plans to Rebrand as Inspira Financial

The dynamic new brand reflects the convergence of integrated solutions to advance financial well-being today and tomorrow.

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Millennium Trust Company, LLC, a leading provider of health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions, today announced its plan to rebrand as Inspira Financial. The transformation unifies Millennium Trust and its diverse portfolio of technology-enabled solutions, including PayFlex, under a single brand and maximizes the impact and value delivered to clients. The optimistic, forward-thinking brand will officially launch in early 2024 and focus on helping clients - whether they are businesses, channel partners, employers, or individuals - easily enable and navigate the journey to financial well-being.

"Inspira Financial is your devoted health, wealth, retirement, and benefits partner, working with businesses and people to turn everyday actions into life-changing impact," CEO Dan Laszlo said. "Our new brand positions us for today and for the future, moving beyond a trust and custody company to a full-scale solutions provider that can nimbly move our industry forward. Our promise is to provide solutions that strengthen and simplify the financial well-being journey - relentlessly pursuing better outcomes for all."

At the heart of Inspira are purpose-driven goals to provide a suite of complementary B2B solutions and to help individual clients unlock their own potential, ensuring they feel empowered, safe, and supported. To achieve that, decades of diverse industry experience and innovative thinking will continue to drive the company forward. Inspira will maintain a focus on building meaningful partnerships, expanding its portfolio of solutions to meet evolving client needs, and preparing for complex and unique challenges in the retirement, wealth, health, and benefits spaces. Millennium Trust will officially become Inspira Financial in early 2024 with no interruption to client service during the transition period.

Founded in 2000, Millennium Trust began with a focus on individual retirement account custody and administration, and over the years has broadened its platform offerings to cover a wider range of retirement, wealth, health, and benefits solutions. The company has been named a Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 company for six consecutive years. It has achieved rapid growth organically and through strategic acquisitions, including PayFlex, a provider of health savings accounts (HSAs), flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), and consumer-directed benefit administration services; Accruit, a leading independent Qualified Intermediary and technology service provider of real estate 1031 exchanges; and Benefit Resource, LLC (BRI), a leading provider of FSAs, HRAs, HSAs, commuter plans, and COBRA administration services. In the last year, these acquisitions have enhanced the company's client offerings, building a unified and interconnected range of services and solutions that take a holistic approach to financial wellness.

"Inspira unites us with people and businesses because together we have the power to enrich lives," Laszlo said. "With several years of rapid growth and more anticipated in our future, we are excited to move forward as Inspira and are eager to continue to shape solutions that drive lasting results."

Millennium Trust Company solves important business challenges through innovative financial wellness solutions that help people plan, save, and invest. With more than 6 million clients holding over $56 billion in assets under custody, we are committed to using our decades of expertise and strong partnership with the financial community to empower employers, advisors and institutions to help people achieve short-term and long-term financial security. Learn more about Millennium Trust at www.mtrustcompany.com and follow us on LinkedIn. Learn more about Inspira Financial at www.inspirafinancial.com

