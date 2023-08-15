Port of Hueneme's 10th Annual Banana Festival

A much-anticipated return of a community wide loved Port event.

PORT HUENEME, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / The Port of Huenemes' annual Banana Festival is back! This 10th annual festival and will take place on Saturday, September 30th, 2023, from 10am-5pm. This family-friendly free admission festival will provide a day filled with entertainment, vendors, port tours, banana-inspired food, and more. As the number one banana port on the West Coast, the festival will highlight some of the positive impacts and contributions the Port has made to the local community as well as the world.

"The Banana Festival is a special opportunity for the Port of Hueneme to give back to the local community," said Jess Herrera, Oxnard Harbor District Board President. "The Port has a rich 86-year history in Ventura County that has strengthened the community through strategic partnerships, created good highpaying jobs, and served as an economic engine for the region. The festival is an invitation to visit the Port to take a look into what we do on a daily basis and what makes the Port so special."

Live bands from various genres will be featured throughout the day for entertainment. A list of entertainment will be announced at a later date.

"Our annual Banana Festival creates a great opportunity to educate the public about the Port, trade and commerce, and the good work we perform in the community and for the environment through show and tell type experiences, Port tours, educational booths, culture, music, and delicious food," says Kristin Decas, CEO & Port Director. "It's a twist on an Open House theme, we like to call it an Open Port."

Families with children will have a blast in our Kids Zone filled with games, crafts, bounce houses, and more. There will also be delicious banana-inspired drinks including banana beer and a huge variety of banana food.

"Our goal is to give back through these events and opportunities. Working together to create good paying jobs, will help us build a thriving and vibrant community," said Oxnard Harbor Commissioner Celina Zacarias. "We cherish these family-friendly gatherings to open our doors and show our community what we do and how important ports are for the vitality of Ventura County and our country."

The Port recognizes all of its event sponsors including Admiral Level Sponsors: Chiquita, Del Monte, Glovis, and Dole.

The public is asked to enter the Banana Festival at the Port of Hueneme's Sunkist Lot located on the corner of Market and Surfside Drive in Port Hueneme. Parking will be free. More information about the festival can be obtained at www.bananaportfest.com.

Download the flyer here: flyer.portofh.org

About the Port of Hueneme

The Port of Hueneme is one of the most productive and efficient commercial trade gateways for niche cargo on the West Coast. The Port is governed by five locally elected Port Commissioners. The Port consistently ranks among the top ten U.S. ports for automobiles and fresh produce. Port operations support the community by bringing $2.2 billion in economic activity and creating 20,032 trade-related jobs. Trade through the Port of Hueneme generates more than $173.2 million in direct and related state and local taxes, which fund vital community services. In 2017, the Port of Hueneme became the first port in California to become Green Marine certified and was voted the Greenest Port in the U.S. at the Green Shipping Summit. www.portofh.org.

