AViewFrom Henkel North America: Bridgewater, NJ

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / At the Henkel site in Bridgewater, New Jersey, adhesive experts develop some of the most high-tech, innovative, and modern adhesive solutions in the world. Team members pay special attention to enabling production automation, improving sustainability processes, and enhancing consumer comfort, as well as convenience. In 2023 the company made a significant investment in the facility to enhance collaboration and innovation with customers.

Henkel's investment in the center is a testament to its commitment to grow and enhance its market position in the U.S, contributing to profitable growth. The Adhesive Technologies' Technology Center in Bridgewater expands on Henkel's leading position in sustainability and innovation by providing a functional, yet inspiring, collaboration space for partners and customers. Through onsite collaboration at the Technology Center, we can fully customize customer interaction to focus on co-innovation and joint value creation. Pernille Lind Olsen, Corporate Vice President, Packaging and Consumer Goods Adhesives

HISTORY

The Bridgewater facility became part of Henkel with the acquisition of the adhesives business of National Starch and Chemical Company in April 2008. Henkel recently made a significant investment in the facility which led to the opening of the Technology Center Bridgewater with a focus on innovation as its core. The Center provides an environment for collaboration with customers representing over 800 industry segments to work with Henkel's team to develop innovative solutions.

The central focus of Adhesive Technologies' innovation activities is developing sustainable solutions for our customers. With the help of digital technologies, many exhibits, and numerous labs, customers from across the U.S., Canada and Mexico can directly experience our innovative and technological power. We're excited to invite customers and partners alike to the facility to work together with us. Michael Harwell, Vice President of Innovation, Consumer Goods Adhesives

DID YOU KNOW?

The Technology Center Bridgewater occupies 70,000 square ft. at the central New Jersey site. The facility showcases Henkel's entire technology portfolio of adhesives, sealants, functional coatings, and specialty materials.

COMMUNITY SERVICE

The Bridgewater community at Henkel is well-versed in volunteerism and community service! The team has recently been a part of several volunteer opportunities, including those at Hillsborough Middle School and the Earth Day cleanup initiative. Our employees keep themselves involved in various sustainability and environmental volunteer activities around the Bridgewater community.

Bridgewater employees cleaned up the local campus as an Earth Day initiative.

