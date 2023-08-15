Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2023) - Leeward Capital Corp. ("Leeward" or the "Company") announces the passing of Mr. Johannes Kingma, the Chief executive Officer and a Director of the Company. Mr. Kingma passed away unexpectedly in Calgary on August 8 after a short illness.

Mr. Kingma has been instrumental in the Company's restructuring and revitalization, and had participated in the financial and technical revitalization of the Company. Leeward's Board of Directors has determined to appoint Mr. Colin Christensen to serve as Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis. Mr. Christensen has extensive experience in the realms of corporate financing and management of mineral exploitation firms, and had been consulting to the Board in recent months.

In commenting on the untimely passing of Mr. Kingma, Mr. Christensen stated: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of our director and friend. This is a significant loss for us as Jo was an important member of our Board, a key figure in what we have accomplished at Leeward, including our recent reorganization and planned share offering, and, above all, a wonderful person. We offer our sincerest condolences to his family and friends."

About Leeward Capital Corp.

Leeward's focus has been on the development of certain gold and molybdenum mineral exploration projects in Canada, with properties currently controlled by the Company including the Pistol Lake Gold project in Nunavut and the Nithi Mountain molybdenum project in central British Columbia.

The Pistol Lake project includes access to a database of historical mapping, trenching and drilling records, completed primarily by a prior rights holder. Historically, 80 drill holes were completed indicating a geological resource (Chevron, Silver Hart) of 580,000 tons of 0.406 oz/ton gold or 11.5 grams/ton gold in two of the prospective zones. Planned future exploration will target gold mineralization along strike and at depth.

A NI-43-101 compliant Technical Report for Pistol Lake was completed by Leeward in 2020 and is available in the reports section on Leeward's website and on SEDAR. Exploration is planned to build upon the current database to complete a scoping study for the Pistol Lake project.

The Nithi Mountain Molybdenum deposit is an intermediate-staged project with combined inferred and indicated reserves of 387,192,000 tonnes of molybdenum ore. The details of these tonnages and zones and recommendations for further drilling are described in the 2011 Tetra Tech Wardrop technical report available on Leeward's website. Nithi Mountain is located adjacent to past producer Endako Mines in an area with excellent infrastructure.

