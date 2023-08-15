Anzeige
Huobi's 7th PrimeVote finishes with MinePlex (XFI) Coming out on Top

DJ Huobi's 7th PrimeVote finishes with MinePlex (XFI) Coming out on Top 

Chainwire 
Huobi's 7th PrimeVote finishes with MinePlex (XFI) Coming out on Top 
15-Aug-2023 / 21:10 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Huobi 
Singapore / August 15, 2023 / Crypto Exchange Huobi announced that the 7th round of Huobi's PrimeVote event is 
finished. In this round, a total of 12 projects competed for the listing, accumulating 226,040,064 votes in the form of 
"Rockets". After two rounds of intense voting, MinePlex (XFI) emerged as the winner, garnering a total of 208,172,999 
"Rockets". XFI will soon get listed on Huobi for trading. 
 
In the final round of voting, XFI secured the win by amassing 208,172,999 "Rockets". XDAO secured the second position 
with 11,355,497 "Rockets" while AD and INS captured the third and fourth positions with 4,130,180 "Rockets" and 
2,381,388 "Rockets" respectively. Huobi's official data reveals that participants casted a total of 226,040,064 
"Rockets" with 5,176 individuals taking part. Notably, the "Rockets" used for voting witnessed a substantial 78% 
upswing compared to the previous round. Additionally, the 8th round of Huobi's PrimeVote event will carry on its 
worldwide search for outstanding projects by encouraging their participation in this vote-to-list event. The rules of 
the 8th PrimeVote will stay the same with "rockets" as the favored voting tool. 
Vote for projects with "Rockets" and win limited edition NFTs 
The "Rocket Plan" is Huobi's newest endeavor aimed at enriching user engagement and experience. Rockets refer to the 
USDT equivalent of your average assets on Huobi over a 30-day period. 1 USDT equals to 1 Rocket. The Rocket value 
represents an integer without decimal places. 
The number of "Rockets" a user holds is determined by the balance of their assets. With an increased possession of 
"Rockets," users can wield more influence in the PrimeVote event, major platform decisions, new token airdrops, and 
other scenarios where "Rockets" come into play. This grants them a stronger voice and a larger share of rewards. To 
increase their Rocket values, users can improve their asset balances by making deposits and purchasing quality assets 
like BTC, ETH, HT, etc. Moreover, using "Rockets" to vote will not cause users' asset balance to be locked. 
"Rockets" are users' tickets to take part in the PrimeVote events and also give participants a chance to mint limited 
edition NFTs in Huobi's Mars Program that offers USD6 million worth of space travel. 
Based on Huobi's official announcement, a total of 12 projects were shortlisted in the 7th round of the PrimeVote 
event. As of August 9 202313:00 (UTC), EML and XDAO emerged as top performers in Group A while XFI and AD took the lead 
in Group B. These projects have advanced to the final voting stage. Following two rounds of preliminary and final 
voting, MinePlex (XFI) has stood out as the favored pick among the community by winning the championship of this event 
with a notable 208,172,999 "Rockets". MinePlex (XFI) represents an innovative CrossFi initiative by integrating the 
stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency embedded in blockchain 
technology. To realize this vision, the team is crafting a distinct blockchain v1.0 featuring the LPoS consensus 
algorithm. The MinePlex 2.0 blockchain adopts the DPoS consensus protocol. 
Huobi prioritize users and persistent crypto listings with community votes 
Huobi remains committed to upholding the principle of impartial listing and respects the choices of all users. It aims 
to establish a digital asset trading platform that is compliant, secure, and transparent. It returns the listing right 
to community users by allowing them to decide which tokens can be traded on Huobi. Launching PrimeVote not only 
identifies the most popular tokens and ensures listing quality but also maximizes the transparency and fairness of the 
listing process. 
To date, Huobi has successfully conducted seven rounds of the PrimeVote event by establishing a unique method for token 
listing. Looking ahead, Huobi will further refine event rules and introduce innovative features. 
About Huobi 
Founded in 2013, Huobi has evolved from a crypto exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that 
span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investment, incubation and other areas. Huobi 
serves millions of users worldwide, with a business presence covering over 160 countries and regions across five 
continents. Its three development strategies - "global development, technology drives development, and technology for 
good" underpin its commitment to providing comprehensive services and values to global cryptocurrency enthusiasts. 
Contact Details 
Michael Wang 
glo-media@huobi.com 
Company Website 
https://www.huobi.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1704281 15-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=3104be12c3dd5615146cdbe7618e3e1a

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1704281&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2023 16:11 ET (20:11 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
