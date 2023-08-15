McFadyen Digital Recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Online Marketplace and E-commerce Experts Celebrate Strong Growth Among Highest Ranked Commerce Agencies

VIENNA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / McFadyen Digital, the leading global e-commerce marketplace agency, is proud to announce its achievement of making the coveted 2023 Inc. 5000 list. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., McFadyen Digital's inclusion on this prestigious list underscores its strong growth and transformative influence within the digital commerce space. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.





The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating a global pandemic, enduring inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Of the 5,000 businesses on Inc.'s list in 2023, McFadyen Digital comes in as the 3,325th fastest-growing company in the United States.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000-with the fast growth that requires-is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team who have stayed on-mission through some challenging times in order to support our clients," says McFadyen Digital CEO, Tom McFadyen. "Our placement on the Inc. 5000 list is validation of not only our collaborative culture, but of the quality of service we provide and the quality of the partnerships we cultivate."

McFadyen Digital differentiates itself by combining digital commerce strategy advisory services typically found only at the big consultancies with over 35 years of implementation and integration capabilities, bundled with user experience and marketing practices. Specializing in multi-vendor e-commerce models such as online marketplaces, drop shipping, circular platforms, and e-procurement, their clients include 10% of the Fortune 500 and hundreds of mid-market companies. McFadyen's contributions to the digital platform space include numerous thought leadership white papers and ebooks, an Amazon #1 Best Seller book, Marketplace Best Practices, the industry's first marketplace platform report, The Marketplace Suite Spot Report, and The Marketplace 50 awards program.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com. For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31-November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

About McFadyen Digital

McFadyen Digital is the leading global agency for e-commerce marketplace strategy and implementation. They create award-winning digital shopping experiences for the world's most prominent brands. Their clients seek to delight their customers with memorable online shopping experiences that scale, and we deliver those results on time and on budget. With over two decades of experience with large enterprise commerce projects, their strategy, technology, design, and ongoing innovation services delivered from offices in the U.S., Brazil, and India provide scalable and repeatable results.

Contact Information

