Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2023) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) (the Company), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management (DAM), video content management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce it was selected by a leader in electric vehicle charging networks (the "Customer"). Commencing in August 2023, with a prepaid first-year billing total of $116,000, the 3-year subscription includes MediaValet's enterprise digital asset management ("DAM") platform; Audio/Visual Intelligence ("AVI") engine; CDN Linking; Branded Portals; connectors for Single Sign-On, CI-Hub, O365, ClickUp and WordPress; API access for custom integrations; professional services; implementation services; and ongoing training and support.





The Customer is a fast-growing company that relies heavily on digital content across multiple file types (from images to video) to build their brand, represent their business and inform their customers across a vast charging network. Managing digital assets from ideation to creation to distribution to archival and future re-use is a challenging enough task, let alone the added complication of a rapidly changing network and employee base. MediaValet was selected over other DAM vendors for its hyper scalability, unlimited users, AI-assisted video indexing with CDN linking, and extensible API.

"Sound digital and business continuity strategies are essential for rapidly growing and changing business environments," commented Rob Chase, President and CEO of MediaValet. "Working with the right DAM vendor who has the flexibility, security and scalability to be the single source of the truth for digital assets, and who can connect to your staff, partners, vendors and tech stack is a cornerstone of these strategies. Organizations of all sizes are realizing this and are the driving force behind the continued growth in the DAM market - which is creating both greenfield and displacement opportunities for MV. We are excited to work with the Customer as they fully understand the potential value of an integrated DAM solution and have purchased numerous connectors and services to ensure this potential is reached. We thrive in complex customer environments and look forward to the journey together."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service, enterprise digital asset management, video content management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

