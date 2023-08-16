Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2023) - Linkme, the viral social networking platform, today announced the launch of its equity crowdfunding campaign, offering its users and the public the opportunity to invest in the app. The company projects 5 million users on the app in 2024 post-funding. Linkme is in a competitive market; the global social networking platforms market is projected to grow to $939 billion by 2026.





Linkme aims to simplify networking by consolidating all contact information, URLs, and social media profiles into a unique QR code and link, making it easier to connect and share information online and in person while eliminating the need for physical business cards. The app features a built-in social platform where users can "Shout" or post videos, pictures, and messages to grow their audience and network.

The Linkme app has almost one million registered users in over 180 countries. In 2023, close to 5 million people used the Linkme platform.

Linkme aims to capitalize on the social networking advertising market. Linkme believes its advertising platform will enable businesses of all sizes to target their consumers effectively.

The launch of Linkme 3.0 in November 2022 introduced a range of new features and performance enhancements, further solidifying the app's position in the market.

Linkme's equity crowdfunding campaign offers an exciting opportunity for its users and the public to participate in the company's journey as it pursues its mission of streamlining networking and promoting eco-friendliness through its digital business card solution.

For more information about Linkme and its equity crowdfunding campaign, please visit its equity crowdfunding site https://invest.link.me/ .

