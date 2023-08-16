Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Hier exakt jetzt rein? Transformation zeichnet sich ab: Wiederholung einer 500-%-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.08.2023 | 03:02
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gorilla Expense Launches Smart Corporate Card Solution

DULUTH, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Gorilla Expense is excited to announce the launch of its new Smart Corporate Card solution.

The Smart Corporate Card solution based on PEX's Card platform allows users to easily issue rule-based physical and/or virtual cards, providing a one-stop integrated Expense Reporting platform. The Smart Corporate Card solution is highly configurable where admin users can define custom spend rules based on parameters like allowed merchants, categories and geography, set periodic budget limits and instantly change spending rules for one or all cards and for employees at all levels.

In addition, the Smart Corporate Card solution is designed to integrate well with ERP systems by fitting seamlessly into existing expense reporting workflows to meet operational requirements. The solution can also be used to set limits on IT expenses like Amazon, AWS and Azure along with controlling marketing expenses like Google and Facebook Ads. When integrated with Gorilla Expense's Expense Management Software, the credit card transaction data can automatically be reconciled with the monthly statements.

Gorilla Expense aims to transform the process of expense reporting with its range of convenient, easy-to-use solutions that do away with the need for time-consuming paperwork and out-of-pocket expenses.

PEX, a leading provider of spend management solutions, offers corporate cards to all types of organizations and businesses. PEX enables spend management through customized controls and simplified tracking with both virtual and physical card options. PEX gives users the flexibility to manage employee spending, payments to vendors, and distribute funds to program enrollees. PEX cards and platform puts you in control.

Contact Information

Pranav Kulkarni
Co-Founder
pranav@gorillaexpense.com
6462672721

SOURCE: Gorilla Expense

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768860/Gorilla-Expense-Launches-Smart-Corporate-Card-Solution

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.