Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2023) - Vice Health and Wellness Inc. (CSE: VICE) (FSE: Z24) (OTC Pink: VICFF) ("VICE" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into an agreement with Lakefront Enterprises Inc. ("Lakefront"), an independent contractor with a business address at 27th Floor, 595 Burrard St., PO Box 49123, Vancouver, BC V7X 1J2, to perform investor relations and marketing services for an initial term of one month, expected to commence on August 17, 2023. The nature of the investor relations and digital marketing services to be provided by Lakefront include, but are not limited to, content and web development, campaign reporting and optimization, lead generation and management, as well as media content distribution through SMS, Email, and various social media outlets for an initial period of one month. The Company paid an upfront fee of $60,000 for the initial one-month term.

Lakefront is a firm based in Vancouver, BC that provides consulting services. To the knowledge of the Company, at the time of entry into this agreement, Lakefront does not hold any securities of the Company.

About Vice Health and Wellness Inc.

Vice Health and Wellness Inc. is a dynamic, publicly traded company dedicated to fostering healthier lifestyle choices by offering a diverse range of products that empower consumers to enhance their mental and physical well-being. As an ever-growing community of like-minded individuals and organizations, we believe in the power of collective small steps leading to remarkable transformations. Our product line features low-sugar, plant-based gummy products, and we are actively spearheading innovations in alignment with emerging trends in the health and wellness sector. By prioritizing weight loss and harnessing the potential of AI-powered health and wellness applications, which leverage state-of-the-art artificial intelligence algorithms, we aim to provide individuals with unparalleled advice, personalized recommendations, unwavering support, and transformative solutions on their journey to ultimate well-being. Our exceptional applications intend to offer a multitude of treatment benefits, empowering users to embark on a transformative path toward optimal health.

Maciej Lis, President & CEO, Director

Telephone: 844-286-8423

E-mail: info@vice.health

https://vice.health

