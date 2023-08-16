Das Instrument 7GW NL00150000S7 CABKA N.V. SHS EO-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.08.2023The instrument 7GW NL00150000S7 CABKA N.V. SHS EO-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.08.2023Das Instrument AAO US0003602069 AAON INC. DL-,004 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.08.2023The instrument AAO US0003602069 AAON INC. DL-,004 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.08.2023Das Instrument G39 NO0011109563 GRAM CAR CARRIERS ASA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.08.2023The instrument G39 NO0011109563 GRAM CAR CARRIERS ASA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.08.2023Das Instrument 5NE GG00BJ0JVY01 NEXTENERGY SOLAR FD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.08.2023The instrument 5NE GG00BJ0JVY01 NEXTENERGY SOLAR FD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.08.2023Das Instrument 7P2 GG00BPFJTF46 PERSHING SQUARE HLDGS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.08.2023The instrument 7P2 GG00BPFJTF46 PERSHING SQUARE HLDGS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.08.2023Das Instrument 2CV GB00BD3VFW73 CONVATEC GROUP WI LS -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.08.2023The instrument 2CV GB00BD3VFW73 CONVATEC GROUP WI LS -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.08.2023Das Instrument 9TC CH0102993182 TE CONNECTIV.LTD. SF 0,57 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.08.2023The instrument 9TC CH0102993182 TE CONNECTIV.LTD. SF 0,57 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.08.2023Das Instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.08.2023The instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.08.2023Das Instrument H2X3 BMG4593F1389 HISCOX LTD LS-,065 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.08.2023The instrument H2X3 BMG4593F1389 HISCOX LTD LS-,065 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.08.2023Das Instrument EGID FR0000072373 EGIDE S.A. INH. EO 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.08.2023The instrument EGID FR0000072373 EGIDE S.A. INH. EO 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.08.2023Das Instrument 4SM NO0010187032 MAGNORA ASA NK 0,49 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.08.2023The instrument 4SM NO0010187032 MAGNORA ASA NK 0,49 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.08.2023Das Instrument B4W US05961W1053 BANCO MACRO S.A. ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.08.2023The instrument B4W US05961W1053 BANCO MACRO S.A. ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.08.2023Das Instrument AB2 NL0011540547 ABN AMRO BANK DR/EO1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.08.2023The instrument AB2 NL0011540547 ABN AMRO BANK DR/EO1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.08.2023