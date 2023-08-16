Australian renewables company Pacific Energy has powered up the first of four solar-fuelled hybrid power plants being rolled out at Westgold Resources' mining operations in Western Australia. From pv magazine Australia Pacific Energy has delivered a hybrid power station incorporating a 6 MW solar array fitted with 11,088 PV panels, a 2.4 MW battery energy storage system, and a 9.5 MW gas-fuelled power plant at Westgold's Tuckabianna mine site near Cue in Western Australia's remote mid-west. Jamie Cullen, chief executive officer of Perth-based Pacific Energy, said the new 17.9 MW Tuckabianna ...

