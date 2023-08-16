Almaty, Kazakhstan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2023) - Investlink, a premier investment fintech in Kazakhstan, is ushering in a new era in the country's investment success levels by offering a dependable, user-friendly trading platform supported by a solid American brokerage firm. This innovative platform aims to inspire confidence in Kazakh investors, assuring them of the safety and security of their investments into US stock market, which is top priority question in growing investments market in Kazakhstan.

Amid rising skepticism towards investment firms and bank instability in Kazakhstan, Investlink provides a dependable solution, reducing reliance on local political or economic conditions. Their partnership with a leading US brokerage, which places investors' funds in BMO Harris, a large, longstanding US bank, ensures capital safety in these uncertain times.

Daniyar Nursultan, the visionary founder of Investlink, established the company in 2021 with a mission to help investors concentrate more on efficient & effective investing rather than sleepless nights and worries if their funds are placed with the secure and profound broker.

"At Investlink, we're committed to providing an investment platform that prioritizes the security and peace of mind of our users," said Daniyar Nursultan.

Investlink's partnership with a respected US brokerage firm serves as an assurance to its investors. Funds invested through Investlink are secured by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), which protects customers in the event of a US brokerage firm failure. While such incidents are rare, SIPC offers protection for securities and cash in brokerage accounts up to $500,000, including up to $250,000 protection for cash.

"We believe in equipping our clients with the necessary tools and knowledge to make sound investment decisions and offering them a platform where they can confidently invest their capital."

The platform offers access to a wealth of US stocks and ETFs, along with resources such as CopyTrading feature, designed to bolster investor knowledge and confidence. All supported and backed up by experienced financial advisors with profound markets knowledge, who are ready to be there for the new or existing investor, with advice on any «how-to's», whether it is in platform user experience, or investment advice, or portfolio diversification.

The company's innovative approach has earned Investlink support from other trusted partnerships overseas, so the platform also provides safe access to highly promising pre-IPO ideas, all analyzed and selected before being placed and offered to end-users. The transparency of end-to-end pre-IPO deals is also one of the priorities Investlink is pursuing.

"All of our transactions are managed by trusted US law firms and managed by independent administrators," said Daniyar, introducing pre-IPO on Investlink platform.

About Investlink

Investlink is a pioneering investment fintech company based in Kazakhstan, launched by Daniyar Nursultan in 2021. Its mission is to help investors increase their chances for success, providing a user-friendly and reliable platform for investors of all backgrounds.

Investlink invites individuals to discover a secure, innovative investment experience that safeguards their financial future.

Disclaimer: Investlink is a registered investment platform in Kazakhstan. Investing involves risk, including potential loss of principal. SIPC protection is limited and does not protect against loss due to market fluctuation. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction. Investlink advises all investors to make informed decisions and seek professional advice before investing.

