Bioretec unveils its revitalized Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), focusing on driving innovations in orthopedic implants

TAMPERE, Finland, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd, a pioneering company dedicated to advancing orthopedic biodegradable implants, has refined and expanded its esteemed Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). To further strengthen its strategic focus areas, Bioretec has assembled a distinguished group of key opinion leaders to represent expertise from the refocused RemeOs portfolio. These top-tier experts and surgeons, renowned for their significant contributions to orthopedics and medical research, will form Bioretec's Scientific Advisory Board.

These eminent surgeons, specializing in orthopedic trauma (Prof. Dr. Klaus Dresing[i], Germany and Prof. Dr. Fan Liu[ii], China), foot and ankle surgery (Prof. Dr. Stefan Rammelt[iii], Germany and Dr. Robert Leland[iv], USA), pediatric orthopedic trauma (Prof. Dr. Theddy Slongo[v], Switzerland and Dr. Verena Schreiber[vi], USA) and spine surgery (Prof. Dr. Jeffrey Wang[vii], USA and Dr. Richard Assaker[viii], France), have been carefully selected to form Bioretec's high-powered SAB. More than just a group of big names, the SAB will play an integral role in guiding the company's processes regarding clinical product development, education and training programs, and engaging surgeon communities.

Bioretec is poised to transform orthopedic surgical practice with its new cutting-edge technology. The RemeOs product line represents a major milestone, offering a breakthrough solution that combines the benefits of biodegradability, implant strength, and performance. This transforming technology not only ensures effective treatment but also eliminates the need for subsequent implant removal surgeries, thereby enhancing patient comfort and reducing healthcare costs.

Bioretec's dedication to excellence extends beyond its innovative products. Actively involving key opinion leaders in the pre- and postmarket processes, Bioretec guarantees that its solutions meet the evolving needs and expectations of medical professionals. This collaborative approach ensures that surgeons and healthcare professionals remain at the forefront of advancements in the field.

The Scientific Advisory Board will work closely with Bioretec's executive team, contributing their valuable perspectives and knowledge to advance the company's research, development, and clinical strategies. Their collective insights, combined with their influence within the medical community, will empower Bioretec to push the boundaries of orthopedic innovation, ultimately benefiting patients worldwide.

Timo Lehtonen, the CEO of Bioretec, expresses his gratitude for the support received from these renowned international surgeons, stating, "It is critical for Bioretec to have gained the support of key opinion leaders in different disciplines. We are therefore very honored that such a distinguished group of surgeons trust Bioretec and our new RemeOs product line to set a new standard in the orthopedic industry. By harnessing the collective expertise of the SAB, Bioretec aims to achieve the capability to drive significant improvements in clinical performance and patient experience. Their combined expertise and vision align seamlessly with Bioretec's mission to improve patient's quality of life through innovative orthopedic solutions," Lehtonen continues.

Further enquiries

Timo Lehtonen, CEO, tel. +358 50 433 8493

Johanna Salko, CFO, tel. +358 40 754 8172

Bioretec in brief

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of biodegradable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the?biological interface?of active implants?to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.?

Bioretec is?developing?the new RemeOs?product line?based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong bioresorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are resorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on?value for patients through efficient healthcare. The first RemeOs product market authorization has been received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, CE-mark is expected to be received during 2023. Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable USD 7 billion global orthopedic trauma market and become a game changer in surgical bone fracture treatment.

Better healing - Better life. www.bioretec.com

[i] Prof. Dr. Klaus Dresing (Chairman): Former Vice Director of the Department of Trauma Surgery, Orthopedics, and Plastic Surgery at Göttingen University Medical Center in Germany. Numerous earlier leadership positions in AO Foundation.

[ii] Prof. Dr. Fan Liu: Chief and Professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at the Affiliated Hospital to Nantong University in China. Vice President of the Chinese Orthopedic Association and the Chinese Association of Orthopedic Surgeons.

[iii] Prof. Dr. Stefan Rammelt: Professor and Head of the Foot & Ankle Section, University Center of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, University Hospital Carl Gustav Carus, Dresden, Germany. President, German Society of Biomaterials. Vice-President, German Foot & Ankle Society.

[iv] Dr. Robert Leland: Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Orthopedics at the University of Colorado, USA. Member of the Colorado Medical Society, American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, and AO Alumni.

[v] Dr. Verena Schreiber: Pediatric orthopedic surgeon at the Nicklaus Children's Hospital Orthopedic, Sports Health, and Spine Institute, Miami, USA. Member of the Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of North America, Orthopaedic Research Society, Orthopaedic Trauma Association, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, American Academy for Cerebral Palsy and Developmental Medicine.

[vi] Prof. Dr. Theddy Slongo: Head of Pediatric Surgery and Child Traumatology university hospital of Bern, Switzerland. Member and founder of AO Foundation's Pediatric Expert Group and Chairman of the External Fixator expert group of AO Foundation

[vii] Prof. Dr. Jeffrey Wang: Professor of Orthopedic Surgery and Neurosurgery, Co-Director of the USC Spine Center, Los Angeles, USA. Numerous leadership roles in internationally respected medical organizations, including AO Spine, the North American Spine Society NASS, the Cervical Spine Research Society, the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. a Second Medical Opinion Physician with the National Hockey League (NHL), and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA).

[viii] Prof. Dr. Richard Assaker: Professor of Neurosurgery at CHRU Lille, Hôpital Salengro in Lille, France. Member of the French Society of Neurosurgery, Member of the French Society of Spine Surgery, member of the Spine Societies of Europe SSE, Member of the North American Spine Societies NASS, Member of the International Educational Committee of the NASS, Chairman of the international education residents program.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bioretec-unveils-its-revitalized-scientific-advisory-board-sab-focusing-on-driving-innovations-in-orthopedic-implants-301902045.html