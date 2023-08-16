In a joint development effort with UbiQD, thin-film solar manufacturer, First Solar, is exploring the potential use of quantum dots in enhancing solar photovoltaics.From pv magazine USA UbiQD, Inc., a New Mexico-based nanotechnology company, entered into a joint development agreement with First Solar to further explore the benefits of incorporating fluorescent quantum dot technology in advanced solar modules. "If successful, this application in solar modules could be a perfect example of the broad applicability of our core technology," said Hunter McDaniel, UbiQD CEO. "With emerging applications ...

