House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.: DEI CHAMPIONS COCA-COLA, FINE HYGIENIC HOLDING, CIGNA, BIC, VIATRIS TO LEAD AT 2023 MIDDLE EAST EDITION OF BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY®

MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD continues to advance gender equality globally

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) today announced that top executives from Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Champion Companies - The Coca-Cola Company, Fine Hygienic Holding, Cigna Healthcare, BIC and Viatris would lead a field of C-Suite executives sharing their best practices for leadership, diversity & inclusion and success at the 2023 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women, to be held in Dubai on Sept 6, 2023. The day would also be joined by several of the 2023 Break the ceiling touch the sky® List of the Middle East's Most Inspirational Women in Leadership, announced recently. The 2023 Middle East Edition of the summit is a key enabler of HORP'sMission 2029 for a Better World - the 10 year initiative to shape a better world through better (gender) diversity & inclusion, leadership and business. The 2023 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® has as its Industry Partners - AmCham Dubai, AmCham Abu Dhabi, Canadian Business Council for Dubai and Northern Emirates, etc. whose members are entitled to preferential Industry partner rates.

Companies that wish to join and benefit from this unique, cross-industry, gender-balance initiative supported by the global Break the ceiling touch the sky® network may sign up as Participating Companies at preferential Industry Partner rates (USD 4200 for 10 delegates) at https://houseofroseprofessional.com/middle-east-2023/

Speakers for Sept 6, 2023 include Sedef Salingan Sahin, President, Eurasia & Middle East, The Coca-Cola Company; James Michael Lafferty, CEO, Fine Hygienic Holding ; Jerome Droesch, CEO, Domestic Health and Health Services, International Health, Cigna Healthcare; Ayman Mokhtar, Regional President, MENA & EURASIA, Viatris; Peter Van den Broeck, Senior VP, GM Middle East Africa, BIC; Widad Haddad, Vice President and General Manager, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Yemen & Lebanon, Emerson Automation Solutions; Berna Yilmaz Cigeroglu, General Manager, Turkey, DHL Global Forwarding; Francesca Mills, Head of Propositions and Pricing Middle East, Zurich Insurance; Cara Nazari, CEO, AMCHAM Dubai; Abena Danso Allotey, Global Head Legal Trade Sanctions, Sandoz; Alexis Lecanuet, Senior Managing Director, Middle East Market Unit, Accenture; Liz Beneski, Chief Executive & Director, AmCham Abu Dhabi; Andrew Buckingham, Vice President and General Manager, Middle East, The Coca-Cola Company; Moosa AL-Moosa, President, Middle East & Turkey, Dow; Nahla Abid Gribaa, Vice President Sales and Strategy Middle East and Caspian Sea Region, Bureau Veritas; Leah Cotterill, Chief Distribution Officer, Middle East Africa, Cigna Healthcare; Kirsty Koen, CHRO, Fine Hygienic Holding, etc.

Break the ceiling touch the sky® is the world's leading forum for women in leadership, having inspired and enabled several thousand leaders to greater success across editions for the Americas,Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and ANZ since 2015. The summit brings together leaders from the best Companies leading in the world to share best practices on leadership, diversity & inclusion, and success across industries and business categories.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is a leader in global female executive leadership development and provides international services in the areas of Talent (BeliEVE®), Training (Break the ceiling touch the sky®) and Transformation (CEOSmith®). HORP has since 2014, enabled close to 40000 women leaders to greater success globally. HORP is also the owner of the annual Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership Index (BTC 101 Global Index).

Companies can register for the 2023 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®, at https://houseofroseprofessional.com/middle-east-2023/

Inquiries contact:

Anthony A. Rose

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.

Email: anthony@houseofroseprofessional.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1914448/House_of_Rose_Professional_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dei-champions-coca-cola-fine-hygienic-holding-cigna-bic-viatris-to-lead-at-2023-middle-east-edition-of-break-the-ceiling-touch-the-sky-301902054.html